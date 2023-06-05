 Skip to main content
Where to watch American Ninja Warrior live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The Ninjas are back for another shot at $1 million in American Ninja Warrior. The reality competition series features some of the most athletic people on the planet as they compete in obstacle courses that test their physical and mental strength. Competitors must get through the qualifiers and semifinals to earn the right to compete in Las Vegas at the National Finals, which includes the daunting rope climb known as Mount Midoriyama. Geoff Britten, Isaac Caldiero, and Drew Drechsel are the only competitors in the series’ history to complete all four stages at the National Finals and achieve Total Victory.

The 15th season of American Ninja Warrior will implement new changes to the format. The Mega Wall is even taller, standing at 18-and-a-half feet. The semifinals will also include head-to-head races between the ninjas, so it’s win or go home. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall are back to host the new season. The road to Total Victory starts tonight.

Watch American Ninja Warrior live stream on NBC

A woman holds onto an obstacle in American Ninja Warrior.
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Qualifiers 1 & 2" Episode 1501 & 1502 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Johnson, Avery Glantz -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

American Ninja Warrior begins its new season at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 5, on NBC. American Ninja Warrior can also be streamed through the NBC app or NBC.com. Log in with a cable provider for access.

Watch American Ninja Warrior on NBC

Watch American Ninja Warrior on Peacock

New episodes of American Ninja Warrior are available the next day on Peacock. With the series airing on Monday nights, expect the episodes to arrive on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET on Tuesdays.

If you’re looking for more sports programs on Peacock, then catch coverage of the WWE, NFL, and Premier League on the streaming service. Peacock is home to original programming, like Mrs. Davis and Poker Face, along with NBC standouts like The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and This is Us. Enjoy the latest movies from Universal on Peacock, including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Cocaine Bear, and Knock at the Cabin.

How much does Peacock cost?

The Peacock TV app.

The are two paid plans on Peacock. The Premium plan costs $5 monthly or $50 annually. Premium offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus, the second plan, costs $10 monthly or $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium but is free from ads.

If you are signing up for Peacock today, there is no longer a free tier option. You must sign up for one of the two plans. For those subscribers with the free tier, it is unknown if or when that option will be removed from the service.

Watch American Ninja Warrior live stream on Hulu with Live TV

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

Ninja fans that subscribe to Hulu with Live TV will be able to experience the new season on the live-streaming TV service. NBC is one of the live TV channels offered on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include ESPN, E!, Fox, CNN, and more. The cheaper plan costs $70 monthly and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch American Ninja Warrior live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

With Sling TV, NBC is available with the Blue package, or the Orange and Blue package. The pricing on each package ranges from $40 to $60 a month. Sling TV offers a special deal where new customers can receive $10 off for their first month. The Orange package is better for sports and families, while the Blue package focuses primarily on entertainment and news.

Watch American Ninja Warrior live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV.

YouTube TV subscribers can watch NBC and over 100+ live channels on the service. Notable channels include Disney, FX, HGTV, NFL Network, and more. If you sign up today, then you will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the rate increases to its standard rate of $73 a month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime.

Watch American Ninja Warrior live stream on YouTube TV

Watch American Ninja Warrior on Fubo TV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

Fubo TV subscribers can watch NBC and the other programs it has to offer. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There are over 200 live channels, including CBS Sports Network, Food Network, FXX, MSNBC, and the SEC Network. Depending on your plan will determine how many channels come with your package. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch American Ninja Warrior live to stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

If you are going to be out of the country during season 15 of American Ninja Warrior, then download a VPN to alleviate your streaming difficulties. We suggest NordVPN when choosing between virtual private networks. With no penalty to try it, Nord VPN also offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users.

