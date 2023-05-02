 Skip to main content
Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: Watch the Premier League for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Soccer fans won’t want to miss today’s Premier League action, which features Arsenal vs Chelsea and kicks off at 3pm ET. This game will be televised nationally on USA Network, which means if you’re hoping to watch online, you’ll be able to do so with several of the best live TV streaming services. And if you’re hoping to catch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream for free, there’s a couple ways to do that, too. We’ve rounded up all of the details, so read onward for the best ways to watch.

Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the game. With USA Network covering the Arsenal vs Chelsea TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream. It’s a great option for sports fans in general, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you’ll find the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial.

Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

There’s always something new on Hulu, and with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, that includes the Arsenal vs Chelsea game. Hulu with Live TV is a premium tier of Hulu’s popular streaming service. It gets you access to more than 85 top channels, and some additional perks are unlimited DVR space and custom TV lineups. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including the Arsenal vs Chelsea game on USA Network.

Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become an impressive streaming TV service over the years. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, which include USA Network and the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream. They also include a wide range of sports channels such as ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which means you can catch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream for free with YouTube TV.

Watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Travelers may find it more difficult to get access to the Arsenal vs Chelsea game, as there will likely be geographic restrictions in place for online coverage. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would let you experience the Fulham vs Manchester City game just as you would from within your own home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You could even combine a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea game at entirely no cost.

