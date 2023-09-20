How to watch the free Arsenal vs PSV live stream

Arsenal is back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017. At 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, it kicks off its competition with Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven taking place. Whichever side you’re backing, soccer fans won’t want to miss out on what happens next. That’s why we’re here with guidance on how to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream for free. In just a few taps, you’ll be able to watch the game unfold with the game exclusive to Paramount Plus.

Watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is one of the newer streaming services having launched in March 2021 after previously being known as CBS All Access. It’s the home of the UEFA Champions League tournament so that’s where you need to head to watch Arsenal vs PSV. Even better, there’s a Paramount Plus free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs PSV for free with the trial lasting seven days. While that won’t provide you with the rest of the Champions League, it’s a good taster session before you pay $6 per month. As the name suggests, Paramount Plus has all things Paramount like Top Gun Maverick, all Star Trek movies and shows, along with the Scream franchise. Extra content is added regularly so it’s a good idea to check out what’s new on Paramount Plus to see what changes. New movies and shows are added all the time with an extensive library of CBS content like South Park, NCIS, and CSI.

Watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel abroad frequently, you may have already noticed that many of your favorite streaming services don’t follow in the way you’d expect. Due to geo-restrictions, you could miss out on the Arsenal vs PSV live stream which is why you need one of the best VPNs. By using one like NordVPN, you can trick your current connection into thinking you’re still back home thereby allowing you to access Paramount Plus just like if you’d never left your home. It’s quick and easy to do, plus it enhances your security even when connected to public Wi-Fi such as the one at your hotel. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth paying for given the many benefits it offers.

