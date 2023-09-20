 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Arsenal vs PSV live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Arsenal is back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017. At 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, it kicks off its competition with Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven taking place. Whichever side you’re backing, soccer fans won’t want to miss out on what happens next. That’s why we’re here with guidance on how to watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream for free. In just a few taps, you’ll be able to watch the game unfold with the game exclusive to Paramount Plus.

Watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream on Paramount Plus

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is one of the newer streaming services having launched in March 2021 after previously being known as CBS All Access. It’s the home of the UEFA Champions League tournament so that’s where you need to head to watch Arsenal vs PSV. Even better, there’s a Paramount Plus free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs PSV for free with the trial lasting seven days. While that won’t provide you with the rest of the Champions League, it’s a good taster session before you pay $6 per month. As the name suggests, Paramount Plus has all things Paramount like Top Gun Maverick, all Star Trek movies and shows, along with the Scream franchise. Extra content is added regularly so it’s a good idea to check out what’s new on Paramount Plus to see what changes. New movies and shows are added all the time with an extensive library of CBS content like South Park, NCIS, and CSI.

Watch the Arsenal vs PSV live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you travel abroad frequently, you may have already noticed that many of your favorite streaming services don’t follow in the way you’d expect. Due to geo-restrictions, you could miss out on the Arsenal vs PSV live stream which is why you need one of the best VPNs. By using one like NordVPN, you can trick your current connection into thinking you’re still back home thereby allowing you to access Paramount Plus just like if you’d never left your home. It’s quick and easy to do, plus it enhances your security even when connected to public Wi-Fi such as the one at your hotel. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth paying for given the many benefits it offers.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Where to watch the 2023 MTV VMAs: live stream for free
MTV VMAs 2023 logo of a moonman.

The biggest stars in music will be celebrated at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Nicki Minaj hosts the show for the second straight year at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The ceremony will air live on a Tuesday for the first time in VMA history.

Taylor Swift leads all artists with 11 nominations. SZA has eight nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Blackpink, and Olivia Rodrigo with six. Shakira will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and Diddy will be honored with the Global Icon Award. Expect live performances from Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Shakira, and Nicki Minaj.
Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on MTV and Paramount Global networks

Read more
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream: Watch Monday Night Football for free
Josh Allen rolls out for the Buffalo Bills.

Are you ready for some football? The first Monday Night Football (MNF) game of the 2023 season features the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On FanDuel, the Bills are 2.5-point favorites.

After a disappointing end to their 2022 season that ended in the Divisional Round, the Bills enter the 2023 season on a mission to reach their first Super Bowl since 1994. If the Bills make the Super Bowl, it will be on the back of quarterback Josh Allen. Meanwhile, the New York Jets finally have a legitimate quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP will attempt to snap the Jets' 12-year playoff drought.
Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets live stream on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2

Read more
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream: Watch week 1 of the NFL season for free
Logo for NBC's Sunday Night Football.

After a long offseason, the 2023 NFL regular season is finally underway with week 1, which kicked off on September 7 with the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among the many games being played in week 1 is the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. How can you watch it and when will it be played? Digital Trends has all the answers for you below.

Read more