How to watch the free Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Champions League is in full swing today, and soccer fans won’t want to miss Bayern Munich vs Manchester City. Trying to catch the game with a cable subscription won’t do much good, as Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game. Paramount knows a thing or two about sports coverage, as it’s the online streaming platform of CBS. It has a lot to offer sports fans in general, and it even offers a way to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game for free.

Watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original content, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, Today that includes Champions League soccer action, and Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game. A subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the next month, including coverage of Champions League and Europa League soccer. If you’re hoping to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game for free, you can do so with a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers.

Watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

There’s no reason to miss out on the live stream just because you’re traveling. Geographic restrictions are likely to be in place for the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City if you’re outside of the United States come game time, but a virtual private network will help you work around that. A VPN is a good idea all of the time, in fact, particularly if you value your online privacy. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN makes its VPN service super affordable, with deals almost always taking place, and pairing it with a Paramount Plus subscription will let you watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City action from anywhere just as you would at home. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

