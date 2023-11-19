One of the NFL’s oldest rivalries will be renewed on Sunday when the Chicago Bears (3-7) travel to the Motor City to play the Detroit Lions (7-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on November 19. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit. Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will call the game for Fox.

These teams are headed in the complete opposite direction. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Bears only have three wins, so a trip to the postseason is unlikely. Detroit, however, is first in the NFC North and second in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Lions keep winning and Philadelphia drops a few games, Detroit could snag the top seed in the playoffs.

The Bears-Lions rivalry dates back to 1930, with Chicago leading the series 104–77–5. Yet, Detroit has the upper hand in this particular matchup, with the better team and coach. Tune into Fox on Sunday afternoon for this battle between two NFC North rivals. If you don’t have a cable box, there are other ways to watch the game on Fox. One of the alternatives is Sling TV, a live streaming TV service. Scroll below for more information on Sling TV.

Watch the Bears vs. Lions live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a better way to stream live television. Sling TV has flexible channel lineups with no long-term contracts, so you only pay for the channels you want. Customers can change or cancel their package at any time. Also, Sling TV is cheaper than cable, making it one of the best live TV streaming services.

Subscribers can choose between Sling Orange and Sling Blue for their TV package. With channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and Freeform, Sling Orange, which costs $40/month, is catered toward sports and family entertainment. Sling Blue costs $45/month and is geared toward news and entertainment, giving customers access to the local broadcasts on Fox, NBC, and ABC. Subscribers can bundle Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. However, all three plans are 50% off for the first month.

Watch the Bears vs. Lions live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Bears versus Lions is one of the many NFL games scheduled for Sunday afternoon. If you travel regularly or plan on watching the game from abroad, using a streaming service for the game can be challenging. To ensure a better streaming experience, download a VPN service to use alongside Sling TV.

One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. With NordVPN, subscribers can bypass the regional broadcast restrictions in the area by using a U.S.-based server. VPNs also enhance the privacy and security of one’s connection. Try NordVPN today. If you don’t like the results, you’ll receive a 30-day money-back guarantee.

