 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions live stream: watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

One of the NFL’s oldest rivalries will be renewed on Sunday when the Chicago Bears (3-7) travel to the Motor City to play the Detroit Lions (7-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on November 19. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit. Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will call the game for Fox.

These teams are headed in the complete opposite direction. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Bears only have three wins, so a trip to the postseason is unlikely. Detroit, however, is first in the NFC North and second in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Lions keep winning and Philadelphia drops a few games, Detroit could snag the top seed in the playoffs.

Recommended Videos

The Bears-Lions rivalry dates back to 1930, with Chicago leading the series 104–77–5. Yet, Detroit has the upper hand in this particular matchup, with the better team and coach. Tune into Fox on Sunday afternoon for this battle between two NFC North rivals. If you don’t have a cable box, there are other ways to watch the game on Fox. One of the alternatives is Sling TV, a live streaming TV service. Scroll below for more information on Sling TV.

Related

Watch the Bears vs. Lions live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV is a better way to stream live television. Sling TV has flexible channel lineups with no long-term contracts, so you only pay for the channels you want. Customers can change or cancel their package at any time. Also, Sling TV is cheaper than cable, making it one of the best live TV streaming services.

Subscribers can choose between Sling Orange and Sling Blue for their TV package. With channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and Freeform, Sling Orange, which costs $40/month, is catered toward sports and family entertainment. Sling Blue costs $45/month and is geared toward news and entertainment, giving customers access to the local broadcasts on Fox, NBC, and ABC. Subscribers can bundle Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. However, all three plans are 50% off for the first month.

Watch the Bears vs. Lions live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

The Bears versus Lions is one of the many NFL games scheduled for Sunday afternoon. If you travel regularly or plan on watching the game from abroad, using a streaming service for the game can be challenging. To ensure a better streaming experience, download a VPN service to use alongside Sling TV.

One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. With NordVPN, subscribers can bypass the regional broadcast restrictions in the area by using a U.S.-based server. VPNs also enhance the privacy and security of one’s connection. Try NordVPN today. If you don’t like the results, you’ll receive a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Arizona Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils live stream: watch college basketball for free
Basketball players on the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

College basketball fans are in for an early season treat when the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) travel east to play the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday night. The NCAA basketball game will be played in front of a raucous crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. ESPN Bet lists Duke as a 5.5-point favorite.

A home-and-home two-game series is rare this early in the season, so give credit to Arizona and Duke for signing this agreement. 2023's matchup will be played at Duke, and 2024's matchup will take place at Arizona's home gym. The Blue Devils are expected to be title contenders after returning four key players from last year's tournament team. Arizona will also be in contention come March as one of the best teams in the Pac-12.
Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream on ESPN2

Read more
Man City vs Young Boys live stream: Can you watch for free?
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

Man City takes on Young Boys today in the Champions League group stages. It seems almost certain that Man City will triumph with the team playing at home and also seemingly unstoppable right now. While there's still a chance for upset, it's going to be one to watch, especially for fans. Below, we've got all the best ways to watch the Man City vs Young Boys live stream, no matter where you are in the world. That means the ideal method to watch when in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, as well as if you're traveling right now.
What time is Man City vs Young Boys?
Man City vs Young Boys kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday November 7. The game starts at 3PM ET/12PM PT/8PM GMT. In Australia, that means an early morning kick off fixture of 7AM AEDT on November 8.
How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in the US
If you want to watch the Champions League in the US, you need to sign up for Paramount Plus. It's the home of all Champions League games even if it is a smaller streaming service than some of the competition. Despite that, it hosts plenty of major sporting events so it's ideal for more than just soccer. Frequently, movies and TV shows are added to the service so keep an eye on what's new on Paramount Plus with many movies and TV shows added regularly. If it's just Man City vs Young Boys that you want to see, you can rely on a Paramount Plus free trial to do so. The trial only lasts seven days but that's sufficient for watching the match and getting a taste of what else Paramount Plus has to offer.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in the UK
For UK viewers, TNT Sports is the new destination of Champions League soccer. It was previously known as BT Sports so if you had access to that, you'll still be able to watch the Champions League. For everyone else, you'll need to sign up for Discovery Premium+ which costs £29.99 per month. No free trial exists but it's a rolling contract so you're only committed to 30 days at a time. It's also possible to sign up through Amazon Prime if you prefer to do it that way.

Read more
Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Newcastle takes on Dortmund today with Newcastle coming off the back of a great 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend. The downside for the England side? When they met Dortmund in October, they lost 1-0 so there's a certain amount of vengeance here. Whoever you're backing, the two closely matched sides are sure to be appealing. We've got all you need to know about how to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle online. Whether you're based in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia, we're here to help.
What time is Dortmund vs Newcastle?
Dortmund vs Newcastle kicks off at Dortmund's stadium -- Signal Iduna Park -- on Tuesday November 7. Kick off time is 12.45PM ET/9.45AM PT/5.45PM GMT with the game kicking off at 4.45AM AEDT November 8 in Australia.
How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in the US
In the US, Paramount Plus hosts all the Champions League games in the US for this season. It's a smaller streaming service than some of the others, but it has a growing selection of sports events so it's great for fans of soccer and more. Alongside that, it's a good idea to keep on top of what's new on Paramount Plus with many movies and TV shows added regularly. Even better, if you solely want to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle, you can do so for free thanks to a Paramount Plus free trial. It lasts for seven days and gives you full access to the streaming service so you can see what it offers that might appeal to you, alongside the Champions League.

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in the UK
In the UK, TNT Sports is where to go to see the Champions League. It was formerly called BT Sports so if you previously had access to that service, you'll have access to TNT Sports. Otherwise, it's available through Discovery+ Premium. The service costs £29.99 per month with it also available through Amazon Prime if you prefer to sign up that way. There's no Discovery+ Premium free trial available but you can sign up on a 30-day rolling contract so you're not tied in.

Read more