Trail Blazers vs Wizards Live Stream: Watch the NBA for FREE

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. P.T. tonight. Both teams are playing their second night in a row, with the Blazers potentially riding the high of their 127 – 115 win against the Los Angeles Lakers last night and the Wizards hoping to spring back from a 126 – 135 loss to the Warriors. We’ve rounded up all the ways you can watch tonight’s Valentine’s Day game.

The methods for watching NBA games online are surprisingly convoluted. There are basically two ways to tune in to the Trail Blazers vs Wizards live stream. If you’re local to one of the teams, you have to stream it through a local channel. If you’re not in the Pacific Northwest or near Washington, DC, you’ll need the NBA League Pass. There are several streaming sites that you can purchase that through.

Watch the Trail Blazers vs Wizards live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is your best bet for streaming the game, no matter where you live. If you’re in the Trail Blazers home area, meaning Oregon, Washington or Alaska, the game will be streaming through Roots Sports Northwest. If you’re in the Wizards home turf, meaning any state that touches Maryland, you can watch the game on NC Sports Washington. Never heard of either of those? Don’t worry. They’re both available on FuboTV. If you’re outside both of these areas, you can get the NBA League Pass through FuboTV. FuboTV currently has a free trial. After the trial, plans start at $75 per month.

Watch the Trail Blazers vs Wizards live stream on Sling TV

If you’re outside of the local area for the Trailer Blazers and the Wizards, you can watch the game through Sling TV by purchasing the NBA League Pass. You’ll need the Sling TV Orange package and the NBA League Pass add-on. Sling TV is currently half off at only $20 for your first month, and the NBA League Pass is $15 per month. If you’re in the Wizards’ or Trail Blazers’ home turf, you’ll unfortunately need to stream the game through Roots Sports Northwest or NBC Sports Washington, neither of which are available through Sling TV.

Watch the Trail Blazers vs Wizards live stream on YouTube with Live TV

The story for streaming the Blazers vs the Wizards on YouTube with Live TV is much the same as on Sling. You’ll need a YouTube TV subscription and the NBA League Pass Add-on. YouTube TV is currently $65 per month, and the NBA League Pass add-on is $15. Like with Sling TV, this option won’t work if you’re in the Blazers’ or Wizards’ home market.

Watch the Trail Blazers vs Wizards live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for people in the immediate area around Washington, DC. Hulu carries NBC Sports Washington, so you can see the game if you’re in one of the states that gets that channel, meaning a state that touches Maryland.

Watch the Trail Blazers vs Wizards live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re out of the country and want to watch your team, you can always trick your internet into thinking you’re at home. Using a VPN, you can unlock regional content by routing your internet through a server in a different part of the world. We think the best VPN is NordVPN. It’s currently $6 per month after a 63% off deal. We’d recommend pairing it with FuboTV for all the reasons we listed above.

