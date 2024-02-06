 Skip to main content
Bucks vs Suns live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) head out to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns (29-21). A lot of news has circulated about the Bucks as of late with the team’s new coach, Doc Rivers, who has just been announced as the All Star games Eastern Conference coach. The Bucks may be an NBA finals hopeful, but defensively, they have struggled as they now sit 19th ranked defensively in the league. The Suns continue their pursuit toward the postseason led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, as they are coming off a dominant performance over the Washington Wizards the other night.

This east-west matchup airs on TNT at 10:00 p.m. ET from Phoenix, Arizona, tonight. Here is all you need to know about catching a live stream of the game online.

The best way to watch the Bucks vs Suns live stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If you’re looking for the number one place to see tonight’s matchup, catch it on Sling TV. With the ability to customize what you want to watch, Sling TV gives you a lot of bang for your buck. Another major perk when you sign up is that the first month of Sling is 50% off, which can cost you as little as $20. Sling also has two main packages for customers to choose from: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Many sports fans flock to Orange due to the channels provided in the packages. Sling TV has no free trial, but that discount in the first month is a great deal that you don’t want to miss out on.

Is there a free Bucks vs Suns live stream?

HBO Max app icon.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The easy answer here is no; there is not a free live stream for tonight’s game. If you don’t want to go with Sling TV, there is also Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, Max. Which curates all the channels under their umbrella of content. A few times a week, through their Bleacher Report Sports menu, you can catch the live stream of an NBA game through them. Max has no free trial but is as low as $10 a month.

Watch the Bucks vs Suns live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream is through a virtual private network. They are your ally in keeping your identity and data safe from hackers. There is a long list of the best VPNs out there, but we recommend NordVPN for users who are traveling abroad. It does not hurt your wallet with its base-level price of $12 a month. It’s available on over 5,000 servers and in over 60 countries. NordVPN also has unlimited bandwidth, which makes the live sports streams you watch smooth and never sluggish.

