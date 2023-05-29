 Skip to main content
Celtics vs Heat live stream: Watch the NBA Finals from anywhere

Andrew Morrisey
By

The decisive Game 7 of the Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals is tonight, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The game is being televised by TNT, which means there’s several places to watch online if you’ve ditched your cable subscription or want to watch the game from anywhere. Any streaming service that includes TNT in its channel lineup will be able to provide the live stream, including several of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded them all up, and we’ve even got the info you need to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream if you’re traveling come tipoff.

Watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you don’t already have a subscription to a live TV streaming service, Sling TV is worth considering for access to TNT and Game 7 of the Celtics vs Heat series. It offers a variety of channels in a simple, user-friendly interface, with two base plans to choose from. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans offer TNT in their lineup, so you could go with either one for watching the Celtics vs Heat game. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and while there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available to take advantage of, discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

Hulu may be known for its on-demand movies and TV, but it also has a premium subscription service known as Hulu with Live TV. Included with this package is TNT, so you’ll be able to watch the Celtics vs Heat with Hulu with Live TV. You’ll also get access to everything new on Hulu over the course of your subscription, as well as plenty of sports channels. Hulu with Live TV offers more than 100 live TV channels in total, and while there isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, there is a Hulu free trial. This won’t get you access to the Celtics vs Heat game, but it will give you a feel for the Hulu platform before deciding if you want to subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for access to TNT.

Watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Over the past few years YouTube TV has positioned itself as one of the premier streaming platforms, and a YouTube TV subscription offers more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include TNT and tonight’s Game 7 live stream of the Celtics vs Heat series. They also include a wide range of sports channels, including ESPN, Fox Sports and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which means you can catch the Celtics vs Heat live stream for free with YouTube TV.

Watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Travelers may run into a little difficulty when trying to access the Celtics vs Heat live stream. There will almost certainly be geographic restrictions in place, which will make it nearly impossible to access TNT outside of the United States during the game. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. You can pair NordVPN with any of the streaming services mentioned above to watch the game outside of the U.S. Monthly and annual NordVPN subscriptions are relatively cheap, and deals are always easy to find. You can even take advantage of a NordVPN free trial to get free VPN service for a month if you’re a new subscriber.

