Chelsea vs Everton live stream: How to watch online for free

If you’re hoping to watch the Premier League today, there’s some great soccer in action with Chelsea taking on Everton. The television broadcast will be on USA Network, which opens up a lot of ways to watch the live stream online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. This is great news if you’ve done away with your cable subscription, if you prefer to watch on a mobile device, or if you’re away from home at the time of the game. There’s even a few ways to watch a (legal) free Chelsea vs Everton live stream, so read on for more details.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming services for sports lovers is FuboTV. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Chelsea vs Everton match for free. The streaming platform offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you can watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that includes USA Network in its channel lineup. It offers two base plans to choose from, with the Sling Blue plan being the one you want in order to watch Chelsea vs Everton on USA Network. Sling is a good platform to consider a subscription to if you enjoy sports in general, as it also includes networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT in its base plans. Dozens of other channels are also available, and while there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available, subscriptions start at just $40 per month and discounts are almost always available to first-time subscribers.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming TV services. It offers a huge library of on-demand content and with its premium offering, Hulu with Live TV, it offers access to a lot of live sports. This includes access to USA Network and the Chelsea vs Everton live stream. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial in and of itself, but a Hulu free trial does exist. You can use a Hulu free trial to see if you like the platform, and to get a feel for what kind of content is available on the platform. If you like it, you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $70 per month.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has become an incredibly competent streaming platform. In fact, it’s one of the only places you can watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream for free, as a YouTube free trial is available to first-time subscribers. YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels for you to explore, and you can use the free trial to see if a subscription is right for you. Sports lovers will love the inclusion of networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, and if you’re just looking for a way to watch Chelsea vs Everton online, you’ll love that USA Network is part of the package.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Chelsea vs Everton game while traveling will likely come with a little more difficulty. Streaming platforms often have geographical restrictions in place for live events, but one way to work around them is with a virtual private network, or a VPN. Combining a VPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will allow you to watch the Chelsea vs Everton game just as you would at home. NordVPN is at the top of the list of the best VPN services, and subscribing to the service is quite affordable. NordVPN almost always has discounts taking place, and you can even use the service entirely free for one month with a NordVPN free trial.

