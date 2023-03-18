 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chelsea vs Everton live stream: How to watch online for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re hoping to watch the Premier League today, there’s some great soccer in action with Chelsea taking on Everton. The television broadcast will be on USA Network, which opens up a lot of ways to watch the live stream online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. This is great news if you’ve done away with your cable subscription, if you prefer to watch on a mobile device, or if you’re away from home at the time of the game. There’s even a few ways to watch a (legal) free Chelsea vs Everton live stream, so read on for more details.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the best streaming services for sports lovers is FuboTV. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Chelsea vs Everton match for free. The streaming platform offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you can watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that includes USA Network in its channel lineup. It offers two base plans to choose from, with the Sling Blue plan being the one you want in order to watch Chelsea vs Everton on USA Network. Sling is a good platform to consider a subscription to if you enjoy sports in general, as it also includes networks like ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and TNT in its base plans. Dozens of other channels are also available, and while there isn’t a Sling TV free trial available, subscriptions start at just $40 per month and discounts are almost always available to first-time subscribers.

Related

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming TV services. It offers a huge library of on-demand content and with its premium offering, Hulu with Live TV, it offers access to a lot of live sports. This includes access to USA Network and the Chelsea vs Everton live stream. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial in and of itself, but a Hulu free trial does exist. You can use a Hulu free trial to see if you like the platform, and to get a feel for what kind of content is available on the platform. If you like it, you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $70 per month.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become an incredibly competent streaming platform. In fact, it’s one of the only places you can watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream for free, as a YouTube free trial is available to first-time subscribers. YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels for you to explore, and you can use the free trial to see if a subscription is right for you. Sports lovers will love the inclusion of networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, and if you’re just looking for a way to watch Chelsea vs Everton online, you’ll love that USA Network is part of the package.

Watch the Chelsea vs Everton live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Watching the Chelsea vs Everton game while traveling will likely come with a little more difficulty. Streaming platforms often have geographical restrictions in place for live events, but one way to work around them is with a virtual private network, or a VPN. Combining a VPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will allow you to watch the Chelsea vs Everton game just as you would at home. NordVPN is at the top of the list of the best VPN services, and subscribing to the service is quite affordable. NordVPN almost always has discounts taking place, and you can even use the service entirely free for one month with a NordVPN free trial.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
France vs Wales Live Stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for free
watch italy vs ireland six nations rugby live stream online free london england march 26 2007 players scrum during the

If you're interested in watching the exciting France vs Wales live stream for the latest Six Nations Rugby event on Super Saturday, you're not alone. We could be seeing history here with France inching closer to a prominent Six Nations win -- it would be their first big win since 2010. It's certainly sure to be a dramatic game, but if you want to watch live, you'll need to know exactly where to go. Don't fret, we compiled a list of the best places to watch the game live, possibly even for free. Keep reading to see what your best options for watching the France vs Wales live stream truly is.
Watch the France vs Wales Live Stream on FuboTV

As NBC and CNBC are the official broadcasters of Six Nations matches this year, you will be able to watch the France vs Wales live stream on FuboTV, too. Plans start at $75 per month, and include over 100 channels of live sports and TV content, plus up to 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, allowing you to record live content to watch later if you can't be there to watch when it broadcasts. You can also stream on up to ten devices at once across smart TVs, streaming media players, mobile, and beyond. But get this, the FuboTV free trial allows new subscribers to watch for up to a whole month free. But get it all set up, and the apps installed on your devices, before the big game so you don't miss anything.

Read more
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live Stream: Watch Practice 2 and Qualifying for free
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico

It’s time for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as its events will be taking place throughout the weekend, with everything culminating in the Sunday race. Practice 3 and Qualifying take place throughout the day today and you may be wondering how to watch the F1 live stream.

ESPN networks have the coverage throughout the weekend, with Practice 3 and Qualifying being broadcast on ESPN2. This is good news if you’re hoping to watching the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as Practice 3 and Qualifying will be available to watch on many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve also tracked down a free free Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream that covers all three Practice sessions, Qualifying and the race itself.
Watch the free Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

Read more
UFC 286 live stream: Can you watch Edwards vs Usman for free?
Promotional poster for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards.

MMA fans are eagerly awaiting the trilogy bout tonight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. If you're planning to watch UFC 286 online, you might be wondering where to find the event. At the O2 Arena in London, England, Kamaru "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman will be vying to reclaim the UFC Welterweight Championship belt from Leon "Rocky" Edwards following their last face-off at UFC 278 where Usman suffered his first defeat in the league. If you're looking to tune in to this championship showdown, then there's only one official service for watching UFC pay-per-views in the U.S., but there are a couple of ways to get it. But, unfortunately, there's no way to watch UFC 286 for free. But don't worry, there might be a way for you to save money on the UFC 286 live stream.
Watch the UFC 286 live stream on ESPN Plus

MMA fans looking to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 will have to tune in to ESPN+, the exclusive broadcaster of UFC pay-per-view events in the U.S. Following a recent price increase, an ESPN+ subscription will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year, while UFC pay-per-view events come at an additional cost of $80 per year. It's sadly getting more and more expensive to be a UFC fan; however, ESPN+ always offers a one-time bundle deal ahead of UFC PPVs that gets you a one-year subscription and access to UFC 286 for $125. This sign-up offer saves you $55 on the price of  purchasing the subscription and pay-per-view separately. If you're a new subscriber planning to catch the fight, now's the time to take advantage of this discount so you can watch UFC 286 online tonight and save some cash. Existing subscribers will have to pony up the $80 to access the UFC 286 live stream, though.

Read more