How to watch the free Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be a Champions League quarter-final to watch with Chelsea keen to make up for its 2-0 loss to the Spanish side in the first leg. While Real Madrid is the clear favorite with that kind of lead, anyone who loves to watch the Champions League will be keen to see the game unfold live. Because of such anticipation, we’ve looked at the best way to watch the live stream including how to see Chelsea vs Real Madrid for free online (and legally). Here’s what to do.

Watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus

CBS has the exclusive broadcasting rights to Champions League soccer in the US, so that makes Paramount Plus the ideal destination to see all games in the league. Fortunately, there’s now a Paramount Plus free trial so you can check out everything it has to offer for seven days without paying a cent. If you’re just focused on watching Chelsea vs Real Madrid for free, this is the perfect solution so you don’t have to pay. Paramount Plus only costs $5 per month so it’s still good value even if it isn’t the biggest streaming service around. It’s the home of all things Star Trek including the latest season of Star Trek: Picard. It also has Yellowstone and the huge blockbuster hit, Top Gun Maverick.

Watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel regularly, you need one of the best VPNs to keep you safe as well as to help you easily access your favorite streaming services. Once you go abroad, not all your streaming services follow with many simply not working at all. To watch Paramount Plus and the Champions League soccer while traveling, we recommend using NordVPN as it’s a very easy-to-use VPN with great VPN deals around to keep costs down. Using NordVPN is simple as you just open the app, pick a US-based server and the service convinces your internet connection that you’re actually still in the US, so you can check out Paramount Plus without any effort. Using a VPN also improves your security and privacy while browsing so it’s an essential addition when accessing public Wi-Fi frequently like at your hotel. It’s not possible to use a NordVPN free trial but you can use its 30-day money-back guarantee if you want a risk-free way of trying it out. It’s worth committing to though given its many benefits.

Editors' Recommendations