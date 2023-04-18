 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be a Champions League quarter-final to watch with Chelsea keen to make up for its 2-0 loss to the Spanish side in the first leg. While Real Madrid is the clear favorite with that kind of lead, anyone who loves to watch the Champions League will be keen to see the game unfold live. Because of such anticipation, we’ve looked at the best way to watch the live stream including how to see Chelsea vs Real Madrid for free online (and legally). Here’s what to do.

Watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

CBS has the exclusive broadcasting rights to Champions League soccer in the US, so that makes Paramount Plus the ideal destination to see all games in the league. Fortunately, there’s now a Paramount Plus free trial so you can check out everything it has to offer for seven days without paying a cent. If you’re just focused on watching Chelsea vs Real Madrid for free, this is the perfect solution so you don’t have to pay. Paramount Plus only costs $5 per month so it’s still good value even if it isn’t the biggest streaming service around. It’s the home of all things Star Trek including the latest season of Star Trek: Picard. It also has Yellowstone and the huge blockbuster hit, Top Gun Maverick.

Watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you travel regularly, you need one of the best VPNs to keep you safe as well as to help you easily access your favorite streaming services. Once you go abroad, not all your streaming services follow with many simply not working at all. To watch Paramount Plus and the Champions League soccer while traveling, we recommend using NordVPN as it’s a very easy-to-use VPN with great VPN deals around to keep costs down. Using NordVPN is simple as you just open the app, pick a US-based server and the service convinces your internet connection that you’re actually still in the US, so you can check out Paramount Plus without any effort. Using a VPN also improves your security and privacy while browsing so it’s an essential addition when accessing public Wi-Fi frequently like at your hotel. It’s not possible to use a NordVPN free trial but you can use its 30-day money-back guarantee if you want a risk-free way of trying it out. It’s worth committing to though given its many benefits.

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Bulls vs. Heat live stream: Watch the NBA Play-Ins for free
Logo of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

After two nights of games, the NBA is one step closer to the start of the playoffs. There are still two games left in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. So far, the higher seed has won three of the four matchups. In the Eastern Conference, the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks defeated the No. 7 Miami Heat to become the 7-seed in the playoffs. Now, the Heat will play the No. 10 Chicago Bulls, who defeated the No. 9 Toronto Raptors to advance, to determine the No. 8 seed.

Tonight, the Bulls will travel to Miami to take on the Heat. Now in progress, the game is being played at Kaseya Center Arena in Miami. Find out how to watch the live stream of the Bulls versus Heat, including ways to stream it for free.
Watch Bulls vs. Heat live stream on TNT
https://twitter.com/NBAPR/status/1646371547836301322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1646371547836301322%7Ctwgr%5E2f532ffde7b75a9efb489607336523482ede7635%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nba.com%2Fnews%2Fnba-play-in-tournament

Read more
How to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere for free
Premier League soccer match with two players tussling for the ball.

The English Premier League is arguably the most exciting soccer league in the world, and we're here to teach you how to watch it from anywhere in the world. We have (legal) tricks to access free Premier League live streams, as well as analysis on the live TV streaming services you'll need to subscribe to in order to watch all the matches in the season (one service doesn't broadcast them all, sadly). So let's dive in: Here's how to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere in the world, for free.

Watch the Premier League on FuboTV

Read more
How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, it seems likely that Manchester United will snatch a victory here given Sevilla's recent run of poor results. Whichever side you're backing, you're sure to be keen to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream. That's where we're here to help. With so many streaming services around, we've tracked down what you need to know. Namely, Paramount has the exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season so that's where you need to head. Here's everything else you need to know about how to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream, including a trick to watch the action unfold for free from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the Europa League as well as other soccer tournaments and elates such as the Champions League. If you're keen to expand your international soccer watching habits, you'll need to sign up to it to avoid missing out. Fortunately, Paramount Plus is very affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Besides offering live coverage of the Europa League, you also get access to plenty of on-demand shows and movies. There's original content like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. It's also the home to all things Star Trek and South Park, as well as major movies such as Top Gun Maverick. There's a seven-day free trial if you're solely interested in watching Man United vs Sevilla for free but at such an affordable price, you may find yourself sticking around.

Read more