 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best game in the NFC on Sunday afternoon will be in Philadelphia when the Eagles play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on November 5. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game from the booth for Fox, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The Cowboys (5-2) are out to prove they belong in the discussion of the best team in the NFC. Dallas has not beaten an NFC team with a record above .500 this season. It will have that chance on Sunday against the Eagles (7-1), who sit at the top of the NFC with one loss. The Eagles are arguably the most complete team in the NFL and have a great chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

Recommended Videos

Cowboys versus Eagles is one of the best rivalries in the NFL, with no love lost between the two teams. The winner will have bragging rights and, more importantly, the inside track to win the division. The easiest way to watch the game is on Fox with a cable package. However, there are streaming television services, like Sling TV, that offer Fox for a more affordable price than cable. Keep reading to learn more about Sling TV.

Related

Watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

NFL games are available to watch with a subscription to Sling TV, one of the best live TV streaming services. With Sling TV, customers can watch NFL football on Fox, ABC, NBC, and ESPN. Between Sling Orange and Sling Blue, customers can choose whichever package best matches their television needs.

Sling Orange costs $40/month and features ESPN, TNT, Freeform, AMC, and CNN. Meanwhile, Sling Blue is priced at $45/month and includes NBC, Fox, ABC, TBS, and Travel Channel. To experience both packages, Sling Orange + Blue can be purchased for $60/month. Plus, new customers will secure 50% off their purchase for the first month.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Cowboys versus Eagles could be one of the best games of 2023. The best part is these two teams will meet again in a few weeks. For American fans who have to watch this game while outside of the U.S., using a VPN service will be of the utmost importance.

There are geographic restrictions in other countries that can prevent you from streaming the game. A VPN bypasses these limitations by assigning your connection a U.S.-based IP address to make it appear that you’re streaming from home. A VPN can be combined with Sling TV for a better streaming experience. Our suggestion is NordVPN. While there is no traditional free trial, NordVPN gives customers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Try it out today.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets live stream: How to watch NBA Opening Night for free
LeBron James looks up and goes for a ball.

The defending champs kick off NBA Opening night on Tuesday. The Denver Nuggets (0-0) will raise their championship banner from the previous season before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) in the first game of the 2023-2024 NBA season. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on October 24, and will be available on TNT, with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Reggie Miller (analyst), and Allie LaForce (reporter) providing commentary on the broadcast. The Lakers and Nuggets last met in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, with Denver winning four games to zero.

The Nuggets are poised to repeat as champions thanks to the return of two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. However, Lakers star LeBron James will be on a mission to capture his fifth NBA title. The opening game between the Lakers and Nuggets is on TNT. However, streaming television services are good alternatives to cable that also offer TNT. One of the most versatile streaming television options is Sling TV. For more information on watching Lakers versus Nuggets on Sling TV, scroll below.
Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: watch the NFL for free
Philadelphia Eagles linemen walk on the field.

Carrie Underwood, we've been waiting all day for Sunday night to watch this game. The Miami Dolphins (5-1) take their high-powered offense on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1). The kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on October 22. The game will air on NBC with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Kathryn Tappen providing commentary from the booth and sidelines. NBC's streaming service, Peacock, will air a simulcast of the broadcast. It's possible that this game could be a potential Super Bowl preview.

You couldn't ask for a better game than the Dolphins versus the Eagles. The winner will have a strong claim for best team in the NFL. Tune into NBC to watch the game. If you do not have a cable package, then don't worry. There are other ways to watch NBC's coverage of the Dolphins and Eagles, including a streaming television service such as Sling TV. Find out how to stream the Sunday night NFL game on Sling TV below.
Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: watch the NFL for free
Patrick Mahomes holds his arms up.

An AFC West rivalry will write another chapter when the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) head to the Midwest on Sunday afternoon to play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1). The pivotal showdown will be at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. On FanDuel, the Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites. 

It's a kitchen sink game for the Chargers, as they need to win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are attempting to win the AFC West for the eighth straight year. Whenever the Chargers and Chiefs play, expect the final score to be close. The Chiefs have won the previous three matchups, dating back to the 2021 season. 
Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream on CBS

Read more