The best game in the NFC on Sunday afternoon will be in Philadelphia when the Eagles play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on November 5. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game from the booth for Fox, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The Cowboys (5-2) are out to prove they belong in the discussion of the best team in the NFC. Dallas has not beaten an NFC team with a record above .500 this season. It will have that chance on Sunday against the Eagles (7-1), who sit at the top of the NFC with one loss. The Eagles are arguably the most complete team in the NFL and have a great chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

Cowboys versus Eagles is one of the best rivalries in the NFL, with no love lost between the two teams. The winner will have bragging rights and, more importantly, the inside track to win the division. The easiest way to watch the game is on Fox with a cable package. However, there are streaming television services, like Sling TV, that offer Fox for a more affordable price than cable. Keep reading to learn more about Sling TV.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream on Sling TV

NFL games are available to watch with a subscription to Sling TV, one of the best live TV streaming services. With Sling TV, customers can watch NFL football on Fox, ABC, NBC, and ESPN. Between Sling Orange and Sling Blue, customers can choose whichever package best matches their television needs.

Sling Orange costs $40/month and features ESPN, TNT, Freeform, AMC, and CNN. Meanwhile, Sling Blue is priced at $45/month and includes NBC, Fox, ABC, TBS, and Travel Channel. To experience both packages, Sling Orange + Blue can be purchased for $60/month. Plus, new customers will secure 50% off their purchase for the first month.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream from abroad with a VPN

Cowboys versus Eagles could be one of the best games of 2023. The best part is these two teams will meet again in a few weeks. For American fans who have to watch this game while outside of the U.S., using a VPN service will be of the utmost importance.

There are geographic restrictions in other countries that can prevent you from streaming the game. A VPN bypasses these limitations by assigning your connection a U.S.-based IP address to make it appear that you’re streaming from home. A VPN can be combined with Sling TV for a better streaming experience. Our suggestion is NordVPN. While there is no traditional free trial, NordVPN gives customers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Try it out today.

