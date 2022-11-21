 Skip to main content
Denmark vs. Tunisia live stream: Watch the game for free tomorrow

If you’re looking for the best way to watch the World Cup 2022 so you can tune into the Denmark vs. Tunisia live stream, you’ve got several options. The game kicks off at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) November 22, though, so time is running out to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia along with all the other World Cup 2022 matches happening soon. This is the first Group D match, with Denmark as the favorite to win, but if you want to see what happens for yourself, read on. We’ve got everything you need to know so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

How to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia in the U.S.

The World Cup 2022 is being broadcast via Fox Sports, and there are a few live TV streaming packages that include it. If you’re looking to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia for free, the best way is to sign up for FuboTV. New subscribers get a one-week FuboTV free trial that will let you stream the World Cup 2022 free, if only for seven days. After that, FuboTV will cost you $70 per month. If you’re not specifically looking for a free Denmark vs. Tunisia live stream, though, then you might be better off with Hulu + Live TV.

At $70 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the same price as the standard FuboTV plan, but along with more than 75 live TV channels, you also get Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+. That’s a ton of streaming content placed at your fingertips for a single monthly payment, making Hulu + Live TV a great choice for cord-cutters who want an all-in-one streaming package. The inclusion of ESPN+ also makes Hulu + Live TV great for sports fans.

Looking for a cheaper live TV streaming bundle? If you don’t want to pay for a bunch of channels you’re never going to watch, consider Sling TV. Sling TV is the least expensive of the best live TV streaming packages, with its Blue and Orange plans each costing $40 per month. Fox Sports is available with Sling Blue, and you can get 50% off your first month, meaning you can sign up for $20 and watch Denmark vs. Tunisia online along with other World Cup matches. Alternatively, you can sign up for the combined Sling Blue + Orange plan, giving you all of the Sling TV channel offerings for $55 per month (and it’s also eligible for the 50% introductory discount).

