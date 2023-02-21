There’s some great Champions League games taking place today, with Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli near the top of many fans’ watch list. Because it’s a crowded slate of matches, tracking down a way to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream may be a little more difficult than usual. CBS typically covers Champions League matches, but with scheduling overlaps, it’s using its streaming service, Paramount Plus, to cover the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli match. We’ve tracked down a way to watch the match for free as well, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream on Paramount Plus

With the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match taking place at the same time as Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli, CBS is offering the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli match on Paramount Plus, its increasingly popular streaming service. While the platform is most probably most notable for its award-winning originals like Yellowstone, it’s also a great streaming service for sports lovers. Champions League matches can regularly be found on Paramount Plus, as are full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis In fact, Paramount Plus gives you access to a lot of live sports, including action from the NFL and men’s NCAA basketball. At just $5 per month or $50 per year, Paramount Plus is incredibly affordable, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream for free.

Watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re trying to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli match while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sporting events, which can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to alleviate this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world, just as you would form within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

