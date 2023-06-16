 Skip to main content
England vs Australia live stream: Watch The Ashes for free

Jennifer Allen
By

The Ashes are with us again and cricket fans are no doubt rejoicing. While recent years have been a bit of a rough time for England, the team will be keen to change its fortunes. Pundits reckon this could be the year with Ben Stokes’ captaincy likely to make a key difference. Whichever side you’re backing, you won’t want to miss out. Here’s how to watch the England vs Australia live stream online.

Watch the England vs Australia live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

In the U.S., the Ashes are exclusively available on Willow TV — a channel that’s dedicated to bringing plenty of cricket from around the world into your home. If you’re relying on one of the best live TV streaming services to get you there, you need Sling TV. The streaming service is available in either Blue or Orange varieties with both offering a wide range of channel choices. Crucially, either plan costs $20 for the first month with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months so it’s quite affordable for such an extensive streaming service. It doesn’t matter which one you go for in order to watch the Ashes as you’ll need to add on the World Sports add-on package which includes Willow TV, so the whole cost will be $30 for the month. The Ashes is on for around six weeks so you’ll need to pay $50 for the second month.

Watch the England vs Australia live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling abroad for any part of the Ashes, you might miss out on catching up with the England vs Australia live stream. Streaming services don’t cross borders in the way you would expect as different countries mean different rights agreements for sports coverage. To avoid this issue, you need to sign up for one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN as the best one around. All you need to do is connect to a server based in the U.S through it and that way, you can trick Sling TV and other streaming services into still thinking you’re back home. From there, you can watch the cricket and enjoy all the services you’re already paying for. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth investing in and there’s always a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re uncertain.

