F1 Mexican Grand Prix Live Stream: Watch Formula 1 for free

In under an hour, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and Mercedes AMG Petronas’ George Russel and Lewis Hamilton will take their positions at the front of the grid at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, in time for the start of the Mexican Grand Prix at 1 PM PT. The race is being broadcast through ESPN. There are some other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free United States GP live stream. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to today’s F1 live stream.

Watch the Mexican GP live stream now

The Mexican Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free-to-watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe and legal to do with a VPN like ExpressVPN. Just install it, choose to the location you wish to connect to, then fire up broadcast. The free streams are 10Play in Australia, ORF in Austria or RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free Mexican GP live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is on ESPN through Hulu with Live TV. In the United Kingdom, it’s available on Sky Sports F1, and over in Canada it’s being broadcast in English through TNS and in French through RDS. There are some other options available as well — below we’ll talk you through the different ways you can tune in locally in the Mexican in more detail, including how to save on a Hulu membership.

Watch the Mexican GP on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is our favorite streaming bundle, so it’s worth taking a closer look at. At its core, it’s a cable TV replacement that’s tailor-made for cord-cutters — those who opt to totally replace their cable or satellite television service in favor of online streaming apps. However, Hulu with Live TV now includes the Disney Bundle (formerly, this was an optional premium add-on to the Hulu with Live TV plan), making this perhaps the most comprehensive streaming package out there, as well as the best bang for your buck.

The core Hulu with Live TV plan includes more than 75 television channels (the specific number will vary depending on your local market) including ESPN, so it’s good to go if you want to watch the Mexican GP today. It’s great for other sports, too, as it also includes channels like NBC, Fox, CBS, and more — NBA, NFL, PGA, NCAA, NHL, it’s all there. And with ESPN+, you can even stream UFC fights and pay-per-views, along with all the other sports content that ESPN+ offers.

As you’d expect from the name, Hulu with Live TV includes ad-supported Hulu, so you can enjoy thousands of shows, movies, and Hulu originals. On top of all that, Disney+ has everything a fan of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars could want. For $70 per month (or $76 per month if you want to upgrade to ad-free Hulu), Hulu with Live TV puts a mountain of live and on-demand entertainment at your fingertips, and it’s the best way to watch F1 live streams online if that’s what you’re after.

Watch the Mexican GP on Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV might be the biggest streaming package on our list, but if you don’t want that and are more interested in a more value-conscious streaming package (and one that will let you watch the Mexican GP live stream online), Sling TV is another top pick. Sling offers two plans: Sling Orange includes three ESPN channels among its 32 TV channels, while Sling Blue includes other sports channels but not ESPN among its 42-channel lineup. Each plan costs $35 per month.

Note that the plans share many channels, so there is some overlap, but only Orange offers ESPN. Those looking to stream F1 races online should go with the Sling Orange plan at the very least, as Blue does not feature any ESPN channels. However, you can combine the two into the Sling Orange & Blue for $50, which is the best value option. This gives you all the channels of both the Orange and Blue channels — 50 channels in total — and is a great option for sports lovers.

The Orange plan’s three ESPN channels let you watch F1 live streams to your heart’s content, while the Blue plan’s sports channels include Fox Sports, NBC, and the NFL Network for more live action. Hungry for even more? You can always sign up for ESPN+ separately ($7 per month or $70 per year) to complete your sports streaming loadout, and you’ll still be paying less than you would for the other streaming packages on our list.

Watch the Mexican GP on YouTube TV

Both Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV offer up to three simultaneous streams and 50 hours of cloud DVR recording, but if you want something more well-suited to an environment where a number of people are regularly streaming at once, YouTube TV is one to consider. With more than 85 channels to choose from, YouTube TV offers the largest TV selection of these three streaming packages, including four ESPN channels so you can watch the Mexican Grand Prix live stream and other F1 races live. Other sports channels among the YouTube TV lineup are the NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, the Golf Channel, the NFL Network, and Motortrend. That should give sports lovers plenty to chew on.

Of course, you don’t get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with YouTube TV, but you can always sign up for those (or the complete Disney Bundle) separately if you want. The trade-off is that you get a couple of other advantages over Hulu with Live TV. For starters, you can watch it on up to 10 devices at once, which makes it a great choice for households with many frequent streamers. You also get unlimited cloud DVR recording so you can download your favorite content and watch it offline when you want.

YouTube TV costs $65 per month, so it falls in-between Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV on the price spectrum. With so many channels to choose from including pretty much the full array of sports channels, YouTube TV is a great value if you don’t care about the Disney Bundle and want more than what Sling TV gets you. And with four ESPN channels in the mix, it’s a great way to watch the Mexican GP live stream as the 73rd Formula 1 World Championship begins.

