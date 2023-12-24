 Skip to main content
Falcons vs Colts live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Atlanta Falcons take on Indianapolis Colts later today at the Mercedes-Benz stadium with kick off scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Colts are enjoying a good run of wins lately with the Falcons hoping to bounce back from a loss against the Carolina Panthers recently. Whichever side you’re backing, if you’re an NFL fan, you’re no doubt keen to catch up with a Falcons vs Colts live stream to see how things play out. You’re in luck as we have everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including how to watch the Falcons vs Colts live stream for free. The key is to find a streaming service that has Fox access. Interested to know more? Let’s take a look.

The best way to watch Falcons vs Colts

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

The absolute best way to watch Falcons vs Colts is to sign up for Sling TV. The service is one of the best live TV streaming services around with Sling Blue being the package you need to catch the game. Sling Blue costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for subsequent months. It offers plenty of options like AMC, CNN, and Comedy Central. It also has FS1, the NFL Network, and NBCSN, so it’s perfect for anyone keen to watch all the latest NFL games including Falcons vs Colts. If you want even more channel options, you can sign up to Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined for $27.50 for the first month giving you access to 46 channels overall.

Is there a free Falcons vs Colts live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re only interested in watching Falcons vs Colts for free and not too fussed about watching future matches, there’s an ideal free trial for you. A seven day FuboTV free trial is the key here with the service giving you access for just long enough to catch the game and a few other things before it expires. FuboTV normally costs $70 per month with pricier plans also available but it’s considered to be one of the best streaming services for sports fans with options like FS1, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CBS Sports, NFL Network, and many more ensuring there’s always something to watch.

Other ways to watch the Falcons vs Colts live stream

If you’re looking for a different way to watch the Falcons vs Colts live stream, here are some other options on how to catch the match.

  • Hulu with Live TV —
  • YouTube TV —

How to watch the Falcons vs Colts live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling abroad while the game is on, you need to get one of the best VPNs to see the Falcons vs Colts live stream. Many streaming services don’t work while you travel but using a VPN means you can trick your connection into thinking you’re still back home, allowing you to watch the streaming subscription you’ve paid for like Sling. NordVPN is our favorite because it’s so easy to use and works very well with the likes of Sling and Fubo TV. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth investing in as it means you can still catch up with your usual shows and games no matter what country you’re in.

