For college basketball fans, there’s nothing quite like March Madness to thrill. If you’re looking to watch NCAA basketball and, particularly, the FDU vs. Texas Southern live stream, we’re here to help. With the need for some specific streaming services that’ll let you watch TruTV, we’ve narrowed down your options so you know the best way to watch FDU vs. Texas Southern including how to watch for free.

Watch the FDU vs. Texas Southern live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is always a great option for cord-cutters and it’s ideal for college basketball fans. To watch FDU vs. Texas Southern, you’ll need Sling Blue as it offers TruTV. It also provides you with more channels overall and allows for up to three simultaneous streams for the whole household. It also offers TNT and TBS which can be useful for other basketball matches so there’s plenty of sport to catch up on here. Sling is also pretty cheap with the first month costing just $20 before rising to $40 for subsequent months.

Watch the FDU vs. Texas Southern live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is the ultimate home for NCAA basketball fans. Besides offering TruTV so you can easily watch FDU vs. Texas Southern, it also has TBS, TNT, ESPN and CBS so your’e covered for all the NCAA basketball games. It’s not cheap at $70 per month but you do get a lot for the price. The lineup includes over 85 channels plus you get Disney+ and ESPN+ included so there really isn’t a shortage of great movies and shows.

Watch the FDU vs. Texas Southern live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is a secret surprise streaming service that everyone should try. It’s easy to forget about when YouTube is already there but YouTube TV offers over 100 channels and that includes TruTV so you can watch FDU vs. Texas Southern along with TBS, TNT, ESPN, CBS and many more. It also has unlimited DVR storage so if you can’t watch the game live, you can easily catch up on demand. A 14-day free trial sets you up well when starting out too, or if you simply want to watch FDU vs. Texas Southern and nothing more.

Watch the FDU vs. Texas Southern live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling while FDU vs. Texas Southern is playing, you may have an issue using your streaming service to access TruTV. Not all streaming services work abroad so you’ll need to use one of the best VPNs to ‘trick’ your internet connection into thinking you’re still back home. We recommend NordVPN as one of the best solutions thanks to it being easy to use and speedy too. By using it, you can still check out the big game plus you get enhanced security which is useful when dealing with public Wi-Fi while traveling. Check out the form of NordVPN free trial when starting out.

