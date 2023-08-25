 Skip to main content
Where to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Before the NBA season, the best men’s national teams are set to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The tournament will be played in three nations: the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The two-and-a-half-week competition begins on August 25 with first-round games. 32 teams, including the United States, have been split into eight groups of four. Each team will play each other once for a total of three games.

The top two teams within each group will advance to the second round, where they will be split into four groups. The results of the first round will carry over to the second round. Each team will play two games. The top two teams in each group will then advance to the final round, a single-elimination tournament consisting of eight teams. The Championship Final is set for September 10. Spain enters the competition as the defending champion after defeating Argentina in the 2019 final.

Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Basketball players stand on opposite sides of the court.
NaBUru38 / Wiki Commons

In the U.S., all 92 games of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will air on ESPN platforms, including ESPN2 and ESPN+. 86 games will be on ESPN+, while six will be played on ESPN2, including all three first-round games for Team USA.

Team USA First Round Schedule

  • Saturday, August 26: USA vs. New Zealand, 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Monday, August 28: Greece vs. USA, 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Wednesday, August 30: USA vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is available through the ESPN app. Log in with a TV provider for access to Team USA’s games.

Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on ESPN2

For those basketball fans looking to watch the entirety of the tournament, it is available for consumption on ESPN+. To purchase ESPN+ on its own, subscribers must pay $10/month or $100/year. However, the Disney bundle — ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ — offers all three services for one price starting at $13/month.

For fans outside of the U.S., watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 through the NBA App and NBA.com with Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass. Click here to see if you can purchase the pass within your country.

Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Catch the action on ESPN2 thanks to Hulu with Live TV. There are over 85 live and on-demand channels with the service, including ESPN, TNT, USA, Comedy Central, and FX. Subscribers can use Hulu with Live TV through two plans. At $70/month, the plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, the plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

With over 172 channels and 100+ live sporting events, FuboTV is a great option for basketball fans. ESPN2 is available in all three subscription plans. Other channels include NFL Network, SyFy, Food Network, and Freeform. The three subscription plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $95/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

To watch the basketball games on ESPN2 with Sling TV, subscribers must have Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Blue does not include ESPN2. However, Sling Orange has over 30 channels, including CNN, TBS, and AMC. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive half-off pricing for the first month.

Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is home to all live sports on the ESPN networks, including ESPN2, and ESPNU. Other featured channels include ABC, CBS, NBC, TLC, and Nickelodeon. YouTube TV only charges $65/month for the first three months. The rate then moves to $73/month starting in month four. New customers can take advantage of the free trial.

Watch the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on YouTube TV

Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are abroad, then your streaming services will not work the same as they do in the U.S. Subscribe to a VPN to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. In other words, a VPN allows users to pick a server from back home to convince the connection that they are streaming at home. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market that offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

