If you’re interested in watching the exciting France vs Wales live stream for the latest Six Nations Rugby event on Super Saturday, you’re not alone. We could be seeing history here with France inching closer to a prominent Six Nations win — it would be their first big win since 2010. It’s certainly sure to be a dramatic game, but if you want to watch live, you’ll need to know exactly where to go. Don’t fret, we compiled a list of the best places to watch the game live, possibly even for free. Keep reading to see what your best options for watching the France vs Wales live stream truly is.

Watch the France vs Wales Live Stream on FuboTV

As NBC and CNBC are the official broadcasters of Six Nations matches this year, you will be able to watch the France vs Wales live stream on FuboTV, too. Plans start at $75 per month, and include over 100 channels of live sports and TV content, plus up to 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, allowing you to record live content to watch later if you can’t be there to watch when it broadcasts. You can also stream on up to ten devices at once across smart TVs, streaming media players, mobile, and beyond. But get this, the FuboTV free trial allows new subscribers to watch for up to a whole month free. But get it all set up, and the apps installed on your devices, before the big game so you don’t miss anything.

Watch the France vs Wales Live Stream on Sling TV

The official broadcast channel of Six Nations matches in the United States is NBC, or CNBC, which is available to watch on Sling TV’s service, or more specifically Sling Blue. That means, with an active Sling Blue subscription you can watch the France vs Wales live stream on just about any device. Sling Blue starts at $40 per month and includes access to over 40 live cable channels and a bevy of on-demand content. There is no Sling TV free trial, but new subscribers can try out the service for their first month for $20.

Watch the France vs Wales Live Stream on Peacock TV

By far the cheapest option, outside of FuboTV’s free trial, is Peacock TV at $5 per month, which is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Because the Six Nations matches are being broadcast on NBC and CNBC you’ll be able to watch them all through Peacock. There is no Peacock TV free trial because the service already offers a free tier that lets you watch a bunch of content without even sharing credit card info. Unfortunately, to watch the Six Nations games you’ll have to be a premium subscriber, but again, Peacock TV is one of the most affordable streaming options on this list.

Watch the France vs Wales Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Because Hulu with Live TV includes access to NBC Sports you’ll be able to watch the France vs Wales live stream and other Six Nations games there, as well. While the standard Hulu free trial does exist, there is no Hulu with Live TV free trial, so keep that in mind. Starting at $70 per month, you’ll get over 90 live cable channels, plus access to ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of your subscription. That means you can access a ton of excellent on-demand content across those services and even more live sporting events. Hulu with Live TV also comes with unlimited DVR recording so you can replay events or watch them later if you weren’t available for the live broadcast.

Watch the France vs Wales Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

As YouTube with Live TV does offer access to NBC Sports you’ll be able to watch Six Nations games through the service, including the France vs Wales live stream on Super Saturday. There is a YouTube TV free trial for new subscribers, allowing you to test out the service for up to two weeks. Otherwise, it will set you back $65 per month for over 100 live channels. There is a deal currently, offering new subscribers their first three months for just $55, saving you $10 per month or $30 across three months.

Watch the France vs Wales Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

If you’re an American traveling abroad, or you’re outside your home country, you might find that access to your favorite streaming services is blocked. That is because some streaming providers have region-restricted access, essentially locking you out when your IP address matches a blocked region or country. The best way around this is to use a VPN or virtual private network, which assigns you a new, masked IP address. The masked IP replaces your original, making it look like you’re browsing from the server’s country — in this case from within the United States.

Our top recommendation for a VPN service is NordVPN, which will protect your privacy and anonymity while browsing, and help you access region or geo-locked content. The best part is that there is a NordVPN free trial which allows you to use the service and browse protected for up to a month free. If you set everything up now, you’ll be ready to watch the France vs Wales live stream when it broadcasts.

Editors' Recommendations