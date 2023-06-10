 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final: live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Novak Djokovic will go for a record 23rd Gram Slam Championship on Sunday when he faces Casper Ruud in the finals of the 2023 French Open. The third-seeded Djokovic defeated top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals to advance to his 34th major final. If Djokovic wins, it will mark his sixth title in his last eight Grand Slam starts.

However, the fourth-seeded Ruud stands between Djokovic and the Grand Slam record. Ruud dominated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the other semifinal to advance to the final. Ruud has never won a Grand Slam, losing in the French Open and U.S. Open finals in 2022. Djokovic is 4-0 against Ruud, with his last victory coming in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.

Recommended Videos

Will Djokovic etch his name in the record books, or will Ruud finally break through at a Grand Slam?

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final on NBC

Novak Djokovic hits a tennis shot.
Novak Djokovic / Fred Romero from Paris, France

The French Open final between Djokovic and Ruud is set for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 11, on NBC. The match can also be viewed on NBCSports.com or through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable TV provider for access.

Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Final on NBC

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final on Peacock

If you do not have cable, the men’s final can be streamed live on Peacock. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET. Peacock includes multiple sporting events from the WWE, Premier League, and college football. If you’re more interested in entertainment, Peacock releases new TV series and films each month. Recent additions include Bupkis, Based on a True Story, and Shooting Stars.

How much does Peacock cost?

Best moments of the day #13 | Roland-Garros 2023

The two paid subscriptions on Peacock are Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium costs $5 monthly/$50 annually and offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads. Plus, it allows users to access new films, TV shows, and live events. On the other hand, Premium Plus is ad-free, costs $10 monthly/$100 annually, and includes everything from Premium.

For a limited time, new users can sign up for Peacock and pay $20 for the first year. After the first year, the price will increase to $50 a year. However, you can cancel anytime.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

Icons for services like YouTube TV.

Instead of cable, one of the live-streaming TV services that can be used to watch the French Open final is YouTube TV. The service streams live and local sports, news, and shows from over 100 channels, including NBC, ABC, MTV, ESPN, AMC, and TBS. New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. Plus, no cable box is required.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

There’s no need to fear missing the French Open Final if you subscribe to Fubo TV. NBC is one of the 220-plus channels featured on Fubo TV. Other channels include Food Network, SYFY, USA, FX, and FS1. Subscribers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There is a free trial that allows users to cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Picture of Hulu with Live TV.

If you like sports, news, and entertainment, then Hulu with Live TV is a service that might pique your interest. NBC is available on Hulu with Live TV, so you can watch the French Open final on Sunday morning. Hulu with Live TV comes with two more services: ESPN+ and Disney+. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

To watch NBC on Sling TV, subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue. In addition to NBC, Sling TV features top channels, such as TNT, USA, ESPN, FOX, and HGTV. Sling TV costs between $40 to $60 per month, but new subscribers can receive half off their first month. Sign up today to earn this limited-time discount.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Due to regional broadcast restrictions, watching the French Open final on NBC while abroad could be challenging. For a solution, download a virtual private network, or VPN. The VPN will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch the National Memorial Day concert: live stream the event for free
A man holds a trumpet in the National Memorial Day concert.

Every Memorial Day brings several traditions that almost everyone experiences: the quick preparation for the beginning of the summer season, traveling to see relatives you barely know or tolerate, watching live sports while digesting unhealthy food, and trying to relax and enjoy the respite from a hard day's work.

For some people, it's watching a bunch of musicians gather to sing some tunes and some of their biggest pop hits. The National Memorial Day concert has been around for 30 years. The 2023 edition promises to be the best yet, with a slate of pop and country singers and established stars from the stage to the big screen coming together for a concert at the National Mall in Washington D.C. You don't need a ticket to attend, as the event will be televised and streamed this year. But where and when can you watch it?

Read more
Survivor season 44 finale live stream: where to watch for free
Logo for Survivor season 44.

The 26-day journey in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji as Survivor season 44 is coming to a close. Only one episode remains on season 44 of Survivor as a champion will be crowned on Wednesday night, May 24. Five players remain in the game heading into the finale. Yam Yam Arocho, Carson Garrett, and Carolyn Wiger, who make up the Tika Three, along with free agents Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Lauren Harpe, are the five remaining players still alive for the $1 million grand prize.

The finale will be a supersized episode, lasting around two hours. Following the finale will be the after-show, which will air following the announcement of the winner, with returning cast members heading back to the island. Longtime host Jeff Probst will host the after-show, which was filmed on location last year. Find out how to watch the Survivor season 44 finale below!
Watch the Survivor season 44 finale live stream on CBS

Read more
Where to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: How to live stream the horse race for free
Horses run at the Preakness Stakes.

The second leg of Triple Crown heads to Baltimore, Maryland, for the 148th Preakness Stakes. The Preakness is typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby on the third Saturday in May. The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be held at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20.

Unlike the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness features a smaller field (eight horses compared to the Derby's 20) running a shorter distance (1.19 miles as opposed to the 1.25 miles at the Derby). The horse to watch is Mage, who opened as the morning line favorite at 8-5 odds. Mage pulled off a magical win at the Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 morning line favorite. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018's Justify to win the Derby and the Preakness in the same year.

Read more