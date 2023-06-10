Where to watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final: live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Novak Djokovic will go for a record 23rd Gram Slam Championship on Sunday when he faces Casper Ruud in the finals of the 2023 French Open. The third-seeded Djokovic defeated top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals to advance to his 34th major final. If Djokovic wins, it will mark his sixth title in his last eight Grand Slam starts.

However, the fourth-seeded Ruud stands between Djokovic and the Grand Slam record. Ruud dominated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the other semifinal to advance to the final. Ruud has never won a Grand Slam, losing in the French Open and U.S. Open finals in 2022. Djokovic is 4-0 against Ruud, with his last victory coming in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.

Will Djokovic etch his name in the record books, or will Ruud finally break through at a Grand Slam?

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final on NBC

The French Open final between Djokovic and Ruud is set for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 11, on NBC. The match can also be viewed on NBCSports.com or through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final on Peacock

If you do not have cable, the men’s final can be streamed live on Peacock. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET. Peacock includes multiple sporting events from the WWE, Premier League, and college football. If you’re more interested in entertainment, Peacock releases new TV series and films each month. Recent additions include Bupkis, Based on a True Story, and Shooting Stars.

How much does Peacock cost?

Best moments of the day #13 | Roland-Garros 2023

The two paid subscriptions on Peacock are Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium costs $5 monthly/$50 annually and offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads. Plus, it allows users to access new films, TV shows, and live events. On the other hand, Premium Plus is ad-free, costs $10 monthly/$100 annually, and includes everything from Premium.

For a limited time, new users can sign up for Peacock and pay $20 for the first year. After the first year, the price will increase to $50 a year. However, you can cancel anytime.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

Instead of cable, one of the live-streaming TV services that can be used to watch the French Open final is YouTube TV. The service streams live and local sports, news, and shows from over 100 channels, including NBC, ABC, MTV, ESPN, AMC, and TBS. New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. Plus, no cable box is required.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on Fubo TV

There’s no need to fear missing the French Open Final if you subscribe to Fubo TV. NBC is one of the 220-plus channels featured on Fubo TV. Other channels include Food Network, SYFY, USA, FX, and FS1. Subscribers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There is a free trial that allows users to cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you like sports, news, and entertainment, then Hulu with Live TV is a service that might pique your interest. NBC is available on Hulu with Live TV, so you can watch the French Open final on Sunday morning. Hulu with Live TV comes with two more services: ESPN+ and Disney+. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream on Sling TV To watch NBC on Sling TV, subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue. In addition to NBC, Sling TV features top channels, such as TNT, USA, ESPN, FOX, and HGTV. Sling TV costs between $40 to $60 per month, but new subscribers can receive half off their first month. Sign up today to earn this limited-time discount.

Watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

Due to regional broadcast restrictions, watching the French Open final on NBC while abroad could be challenging. For a solution, download a virtual private network, or VPN. The VPN will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users.

