After nearly two weeks of competition, top-seeded Iga Świątek will face off against unseeded Karolína Muchová in the French Open women’s final. Świątek defeated No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals to advance to her fourth major championship final. As the defending champion, Świątek will attempt to win her third French Open final in four years.

Meanwhile, Muchová has been the story of the tournament. Muchová upset No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 in the semifinals to advance to her first major final. Ranked No. 43, Muchová is the fourth-lowest-ranked player to reach the final in French Open history.

Can Świątek continue her dominance on clay, or can Muchová cap off her Cinderella story with a win in the final?

Watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Final on NBC

The French Open final between Świątek and Muchová is set for 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, on NBC. The match can also be viewed on NBCSports.com or through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Final on Peacock

In addition to NBC, the women’s final can be streamed live on Peacock. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET. Peacock has become a destination for professional sports. Peacock is home to the WWE, Premier League, and college football. The NFL will also broadcast a playoff game on Peacock for the first time in January 2024.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers two paid subscriptions: Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium ($5 monthly/$50 annually) offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads and allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus ($10 monthly / $100 annually) Premium Plus is ad-free and includes everything from Premium.

For a limited time, new users can sign up for Peacock and pay $20 for the first year. After the first year, the price will move to $50/year. However, you can cancel anytime.

Watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Final live stream on Fubo TV

Catch the French Open final on NBC with Fubo TV. NBC is one of the featured networks on Fubo TV, which hosts over 220 channels, such as Comedy Central, Disney Channel, ESPN, and TNT. Subscribers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

NBC is one of over 85 live TV channels available on Hulu with Live TV. Not only will subscribers receive Hulu with Live TV, but the purchase comes with Disney+ and ESPN+. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch2023 French Open Women’s Final live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV subscribers can watch the French Open final and other NBC programs. Featured channels include ESPN, MTV, TBS, USA, and more. For new subscribers, pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. Plus, no cable box is required.

Watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Final live stream on Sling TV Sling TV subscribers who love to watch tennis can enjoy the French Open on Saturday morning. In addition to NBC, Sling TV features top channels, such as BET, Food Network, HGTV, ESPN, and CNN. Plus, enjoy thousands of on-demand shows and movies. Sling TV costs between $40 to $60 per month, but new subscribers can receive $10 off for their first month. Sign up today to earn the discount.

Watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

Due to regional broadcast restrictions, watching the French Open final on NBC while abroad could be challenging. The solution is to download a virtual private network or VPN. The VPN will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users.

