Fury vs. Whyte Live Stream: How to watch the boxing tomorrow

Tomorrow, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte are touching gloves at the Wembley Stadium in London, England. There, Fury will be defending his The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles, and both men will be seeking to unify the WBC championship. Fury has also indicated that this will be the last fight of his professional career, so it’s not one to miss. If you’re looking for the best way to watch the Fury vs. Whyte live stream online, here’s what you need to know.

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT)

Location: London, England

Venue: Wembley Stadium

How to watch Fury vs. Whyte online in the U.S.

Fury vs. Whyte is a pay-per-view event, and ESPN and Fox have secured the rights to broadcast it on the U.S. The best way to watch Fury vs. Whyte online is with ESPN’s premium streaming platform, ESPN+. It’ll cost you just $7 per month or $70 per year to sign up, which is a great value considering how much sports content ESPN+ gets you. Along with boxing, it’s also the best way to watch UFC live streams and the only venue for watching UFC pay-per-view events. The Fury vs. Whyte PPV itself costs $70. After signing up for ESPN+, you can watch the Fury vs. Whyte live stream on most modern streaming-capable devices, including compatible smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and web browsers.

This is already shaping up to be one of the biggest boxing matchups in history, having sold more than 80,000 tickets within three hours of the box office opening. It’s now poised to be the largest boxing event in the U.K. in almost a century. It’s no mystery why: Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are two of the best fighters in the history of heavyweight boxing, and with this matchup looking like it will be Fury’s last, fans are obviously excited about this historic bout.

Tyson Fury is entering the ring following his most recent trilogy bout with former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder, whom Fury defeated via 11th-round knockout last October to successfully defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. Fury remains undefeated, with 31 wins (22 by knockout) and one draw under his belt. Jamaican-born Dillian Whyte, now fighting out of London, holds the WBC interim heavyweight championship following his rematch victory over Alexander Povetkin last March. Povetkin had previously defeated Whyte in August 2020, marking one of only two defeats on the Jamaican-British fighter’s 28-2 record. Whyte’s only other loss was to Anthony Joshua in December 2015.

Fury has made it clear that this is going to be his last fight, stating that he has millions in the bank and nothing more to prove. Many boxing fans were looking forward to the boisterous British heavyweight to face the likes of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in the future, but it looks like those matchups won’t come to pass. Nevertheless, if this is indeed going to be Fury’s last ride, then it’s not a fight you’ll want to miss — and now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch Fury vs. Whyte online tomorrow and see how it all goes down.

