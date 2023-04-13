 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Gent vs West Ham United live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Gent vs West Ham United are fighting it out in the quarter-final of the Europa League at 12.45PM today. For anyone looking to see how things play out, there’s only one solution — Paramount Plus. With exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season, this is your one-stop destination for watching the tournament along with other soccer matches. It’s hard to know how the game will play out so instead, we’ll offer our advice on how to watch the Gent vs West Ham United live stream.

Watch the Gent vs West Ham United live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus has exclusive rights to the Europa League as well as the Champions League. For anyone who loves international soccer, it’s a great option and it’s also highly affordable. It costs $5 per month or just $50 per year. There’s even a seven-day free trial so if you’re solely interested in watching the Gent vs West Ham United live stream for free, this is how to do it. When you’re not watching the game, there are also original shows like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. Movies like Top Gun Maverick are also available through Paramount Plus, along with everything you can think of when it comes to Star Trek. At this price, it’s certainly worth trying out.

Watch the Gent vs West Ham United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you love to keep up with the Europa League but also travel abroad a lot, you’ve probably noticed the two aren’t entirely compatible. Services like Paramount Plus may be available in other countries but you rarely get the same content as you would back home. That includes the Europa League as different nations have different restrictions and rights in place. To still watch what you’ve paid for, use one of the best VPNs to trick your connection into thinking you’re still at home. NordVPN is our favorite thanks to it being very easy to use. You just choose a US-based server on the app and the VPN does the rest, making your online connection thinking you’re in the US and opening up the doors to Paramount Plus accordingly. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but you can fall back on its 30-day money-back guarantee if needed. We recommend sticking with it in the long term though as it enhances your security and privacy when browsing online.

