The third game of the New Year’s Six heads to Florida for the 2023 Capital One Orange Bowl featuring the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (13-0). The game airs on ESPN at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on December 30. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George will announce the game from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Georgia dominated the regular season for the second straight year, going 12-0 and punching their ticket to the SEC Championship. However, Georgia lost to Alabama in the conference championship, which ended their chances of winning three straight National Championships. Unlike Georgia, Florida State won every game on their schedule. After an undefeated regular season, Florida State defeated Louisville to win the ACC Championship. However, the College Football Playoff Committee decided to keep Florida State out of the final four because of the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. This will be the 12th meeting between Georgia and Florida State, with the Bulldogs leading the series 6-4-1.

Will Georgia start a new winning streak, or will Florida State prove to the committee that they made the wrong decision? Find out on Saturday afternoon on ESPN. Most cable packages include ESPN. If you do not have cable, many streaming television services offer the worldwide leader in sports. One of those services is Sling TV. Read below for more information on Sling TV.

Watch the 2023 Orange Bowl live stream on Sling TV

Why is Sling TV one of the best live TV streaming services? For starters, Sling TV has no annual contracts, meaning subscribers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their plan at any point. With Sling’s cloud DVR, users can record and save their favorite live TV shows and events. Plus, watch shows on the go with the Sling mobile app.

Customers can purchase Sling Orange at $40 per month or Sling Blue at $45 per month. To watch the Orange Bowl, Orange is the plan to pick because it contains ESPN. However, customers can purchase Orange and Blue, the bundled plan that includes all 46 channels, for $60 per month. New customers will receive $10 off for the first month on all three options.

Watch the 2023 Orange Bowl live stream from abroad with a VPN

Georgia is a massive 19.5-point favorite on FanDuel. One of the reasons for the lopsided spread is Florida State’s shaky quarterback situation. The Seminoles will start third-string quarterback Brock Glenn against Georgia. If Florida State beats Georgia, it will be one of the biggest upsets in college football history. If you want to watch but don’t live in the United States, download a VPN service to use with Sling TV.

A VPN is a good security measure for your computer. It adds an extra layer of privacy and security, a great thing to have in 2023. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions, so your stream should run with limited interruptions. One of the best VPNs out there is NordVPN. Sign up for NordVPN today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee.

