Girona vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch for free

Soccer fans won’t want to miss La Liga action, which today sees Girona taking on Barcelona. This is a matchup that’s only available through ESPN’s standalone streaming platform — ESPN+ — as there is no national television broadcast that would normally allow you to watch it on one of the best live TV streaming services. And while there isn’t a way to watch ESPN+ for free, there are some ways to save. We’ve got the details you need for watching Girona vs Barcelona online, as well as some information on how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.

Watch the Girona vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is known the world over as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service you’ll be able to watch hours upon hours of additional live sports events. This, of course, includes the Girona vs Barcelona live stream, as ESPN+ offers coverage of many La Liga soccer games throughout the season. It also offers access to NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, Major League Baseball games, and coverage of several other sports. A huge library of ESPN original content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available to take advantage of for the Girona vs Barcelona game, but the service is offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. This includes monthly subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the Girona vs Barcelona live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling you may be looking for a way to watch the Girona vs Barcelona match on any number of devices and on any number of foreign internet connections. This, in combination with geographic restrictions on online content, can make accessing the game a little more difficult. You’re going to want to have a virtual private network if this is your situation. A VPN will also help you get around geographic restrictions and watch the Girona vs Barcelona game from anywhere just as you would within your home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available and a subscription is relatively inexpensive, with deals almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

