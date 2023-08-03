The NFL season is rapidly approaching. With training camp underway, teams will begin to start playing preseason games. The preseason kicks off in Canton, Ohio, for the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 3. The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Hall of Fame Game is an annual tradition that kicks off the NFL preseason. The game is always held the weekend of the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, which are scheduled to air on Saturday, August 5. The Hall of Fame Game marks the first appearance for each team of the 21st century, with the Browns last playing in Canton in 1999 and the Jets in 1992.

Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game live stream on NBC

The 2023 Hall of Game starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Pregame festivities begin with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Coverage of the game is also available through the NBC App or NBC Sports app, and on NBCSports.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game live stream on Peacock

NFL fans looking to watch the Hall of Fame Game can stream the action on Peacock. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET for the start of the game. Peacock recently announced that the service will be increasing its prices. The ad-supported tier, Peacock Premium, will increase from $5/month to $6/month. The ad-free tier, Peacock Premium Plus, will rise from $10/month to $12/month. The rates will go into effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing subscribers will see their rates increase on August 17.

Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game live stream on YouTube TV

Experience the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on NBC through YouTube TV. The NFL has found a new home on YouTube TV with NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available to purchase for the upcoming season. For new subscribers, the first three months cost $65/month. Afterward, the rate increases to $73/month. However, there is currently a FREE trial available for new customers.

Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game live stream on Fubo TV

With 100+ live channels, including NBC, and the ability to cancel at any time, Fubo TV is an ideal subscription service for football this fall. There are four subscription plans: Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, Premiere at $95 per month, and Latino at $33 per month. New subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial right now to experience Fubo TV.

Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Those football fans with Hulu with Live TV can watch the Hall of Fame Game. Along with NBC, Hulu TV has over 85 live and on-demand channels in sports, news, and entertainment. The cheaper subscription of $70/month includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83/month plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game live stream on Sling TV

Are you ready for some football on Sling TV? NBC is available on Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue, along with other channels like FS1, NFL Network, and Fox. Unfortunately, NBC can not be seen with Sling Orange. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month’s payment.

Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game live stream from abroad with a VPN

Due to regional broadcast restrictions, watching the Hall of Fame Game outside of the U.S. could be problematic. However, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. A VPN allows users to watch their favorite channels and broadcasts from the U.S. We suggest using a VPN, such as NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

