Inter vs Porto live stream: Watch the game for FREE

Inter vs Porto in the Round of 16 kicks off today at 3pm ET, and it’s near the top of the list of many Champions League fans’ watch list. With several games slated for the day, tracking down a way to watch the Inter vs Porto live stream may be a little more difficult than usual. CBS typically covers Champions League matches, but with scheduling overlaps, it’s using its streaming service, Paramount Plus, to cover the Inter vs Porto match. Whether you’ve ditched your cable subscription or prefer watching with the portability of your mobile device, read onward for details on how to watch Inter vs Porto online. We’ve even found a way for you to watch for free.

Watch the Inter vs Porto live stream on Paramount Plus

Inter vs Porto begins at 3pm ET today, but right on its heels is RB Leipzig vs Man City, which CBS has chosen to make its national TV broadcast. Without CBS as an outlet for the Inter vs Porto match, there’s fewer options for watching the live stream online. However, Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to watch the match, and it’s one of the most affordable and worthy subscription TV services for sports lovers. Champions League matches can regularly be found on Paramount Plus, as can full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. In fact, Paramount Plus gives you access to a lot of live sports, including action from the NFL and men’s NCAA basketball. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Inter vs Porto live stream for free.

Watch the Inter vs Porto live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re trying to watch the Inter vs Porto match while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sporting events, which can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to alleviate this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would form within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

