 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ireland vs France live stream: How to watch for free online

Jennifer Allen
By

Looking to watch the Ireland vs France live stream online? If you’ve been keeping up with how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying online, you’ll know there are different options for different games. In the case of Ireland vs France, the same is on Fox Sports 1 giving you more options on how to live stream it. Let’s take a look including how to watch the Ireland vs France live stream for free.

Watch Ireland vs France live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is a reliable destination for sports fans and, crucially, offers Fox Sports 1 for Ireland vs France. It also has other stations like NBC and USA Network so it’s perfect for watching the Premier League, while there’s also MLB Network, NHL Network, and a host of other sporting options. Ranking highly among the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, there’s even a FuboTV free trial if you simply want to try it out. The best way to watch Ireland vs France for free, you get seven days worth of access without needing to pay a thing. After the free trial expires, it costs from $75 per month.

Related Videos

Watch Ireland vs France live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling is an excellent option to watch Ireland vs France. It’s well priced with the Sling Blue package that you need costing $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for any following months. Besides offering Fox Sports 1, there’s also NBC, USA Network, NFL Network, and plenty of other sports channels along with entertainment options like Bravo, Paramount, and Disney Channel. For any time you can’t watch live, 50 hours of DVR storage helps too.

Related

Watch Ireland vs France live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is always a popular option for any kind of streaming. It offers Fox Sports 1 so you can check out the Ireland vs France live stream. There are also channels like NBC, USA Network, and dozens more. Potentially best of all, included with the $70 per month fee is ESPN+ and Disney+. You get access to all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney via Disney+. There’s also ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 sports documentary series alongside plenty of live sports.

Watch Ireland vs France live stream on YouTube with Live TV

The updated YouTube TV live guide.

With plenty of sports content, YouTube with live TV is an increasingly appealing choice. You get to watch Fox Sports as well as ESPN, while there’s even the Golf Channel too. Soccer fans will appreciate access to USA Network and NBC, while NFL fans will be keen to check out exclusive access to NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube with Live TV has recently raised its prices to $73 but it’s an attractive deal with so many channels available. There’s also unlimited DVR storage.

Watch Ireland vs France live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Anyone traveling regularly will have already noticed that their streaming services often don’t follow them. To make services like FuboTV work while you’re traveling abroad, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. NordVPN works by tricking your current internet connection (such as if you’re at a hotel) into thinking you’re still in the US. From there, you can access your favorite streaming services just like you never left home. The app is simple to use and also gives you better security than connecting directly. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but you can trust in the 30-day money-back guarantee if you simply want to try it out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream: Watch the NBA for free
watch alabama vs san diego state live stream online bulls lakers promo image nba

The LA Lakers face off against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Streaming live basketball can get tricky because of local blackout rules. Basically, if you live in the area of Chicago or LA, you can get the game on most of the best live TV streaming services without any extra hoops. If you live outside of those areas, you'll have to get a regular subscription and an NBA League Pass. Check out your options below.
Watch the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has access to NBC Sports Chicago with the Pro and Elite plans, but you have to be in the local Chicago area. If you aren't, you'll need to add the NBA League Pass. Thankfully, there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial, so you won't have to pay the usual fee of $70 per month for this particular game. You will have to pay the $15 to add NBA League Pass though. FuboTV offers 145 channels in the base plane, so you'll find something to love after the game is over.

Read more
Alabama vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch for free
testing 5g superdome ncaa champions

With top-seeded Alabama taking on San Diego State in March Madness today, you may be wondering how to watch NCAA basketball online. This is the Sweet 16 after all, and the intensity is picking up for a spot in this weekend’s Elite Eight. The Alabama vs San Diego State television broadcast will be handled by TBS, which means you’ll be able to watch online via some of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve narrowed down the best places to watch the Alabama vs San Diego State game, and we’ve even found a way to watch the game for free.
Watch the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best places to watch March Madness this year, as it not only gives you access to TBS, but to TNT and truTV, which are the other cable networks covering NCAA Tournament games. Sling TV is a popular streaming TV service among people looking for something to replace a cable subscription, as it’s an all-in-one TV service that keeps things simple. It has two base plans to choose from, with TBS offered on each. This ensures you can watch the Alabama vs San Diego State game no matter which channel lineup you feel is best for you. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and while there is no Sling TV free trial available, discounts are often available to first-time subscribers.

Read more
Houston vs Miami live stream: Watch for free online
how to watch final four in virtual reality ncaa

The NCAA tournament is back underway today with 1-seed Houston taking on 5-seed Miami University in the Sweet 16. This is a game you don’t want to miss, and you may be wondering how to watch March Madness online. The Houston vs Miami television broadcast is being handled by CBS, which means you’ll be able to watch the live stream on some of the best live TV streaming services, as long as they provide access to your local CBS channel. We’ve tracked down the best places to watch Houston vs Miami online, so read onward for more details. We’ve even nailed down a couple of ways to watch the live stream for free.
Watch the Houston vs Miami live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best places to watch NCAA basketball throughout the season, and today it’s the place to watch the Houston vs Miami, NCAA tournament game as it offers your local CBS network as part of its channel lineup. FuboTV is a TV streaming service that’s geared for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. You’ll be able to watch the Houston vs Miami game with a FuboTV subscription, but if you’ve never subscribed to FuboTV before you can take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial. This will allow you watch the Houston vs Miami live stream for free.

Read more