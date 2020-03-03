Movies & TV

Prepare for UFC 248 by watching Israel Adesanya’s fights on ESPN+

By

This year has been an exciting one for fight fans so far, with two exciting pay-per-view events – both featuring UFC legends – taking place in as many months. Now, we’re looking forward to yet another such show: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero will see two champions defending their title belts, and as with all UFC pay-per-view events, this one will air exclusively via ESPN+. If you don’t have it already, then now’s the time to score your ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 248 PPV at a discount, and in the meantime, you can re-watch a couple of Israel Adesanya’s best fights in the run-up to to this Saturday’s event.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero on ESPN+
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

ESPN+ is a premium app- and browser-based streaming service that’s a must-have for MMA fans and sports-loving cord-cutters. ESPN has built a partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the past few years, and ESPN+ remains the only way that you can stream UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero. Along with live UFC fights, ESPN+ also gives you access to a cornucopia of other sports content like Top Rank Boxing, Major League Soccer, and much, much more.

The UFC 248 main card features two championship matchups, with the headliner being a middleweight title contest between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero. Hailing from Nigeria and currently fighting out of New Zealand, Adesanya is a UFC all-star and one of the few fighters who boasts an undefeated record with 18 wins and no losses.

As one of the few truly undefeated champs, Israel Adesanya is a major UFC pay-per-view draw. You’ll need ESPN+ to watch UFC 248 live in any event, but your subscription also gives you access to a couple of Adesanya’s recent fights — which also happen to be a couple of the biggest highlights of his career so far. These include his most recent victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 as well as his impressive triumph over MMA legend Anderson Silva at UFC 234.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero is a pay-per-view event, which means you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription if you want to stream it online this Saturday. The main card airs at 10 p.m. ET, the preliminary card fights start at 8 p.m. Now’s a great time to sign up for ESPN+ if you don’t have it, as this bundle offer lets you score a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 248 PPV package for $85, saving you $30.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

Editors' Recommendations

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero picks and predictions

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero on ESPN+

ESPN+: Everything you need to know

what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001

Here’s how you can watch or stream UFC fights live online without cable

UFC 247 Weigh Ins Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo with ESPN+

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 on ESPN Plus

The 50 best shows on Hulu right now

The 25 best movies on Disney+ right now

The 30 best movies on Hulu right now

How to get the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV

The Suicide Squad: Everything we know about James Gunn’s sequel

Fox Sports, YES still available on YouTube TV for now

The 50 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Annihilation review

The best shows and original series on Netflix right now

The Witcher Netflix

AT&T TV vs. AT&T TV Now vs. HBO Max and more: AT&T streaming services explained

att tv vs now hbo max go dc universe directv 2

Disney’s Artemis Fowl trailer is going to make a lot of people very, very mad

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now