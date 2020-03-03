This year has been an exciting one for fight fans so far, with two exciting pay-per-view events – both featuring UFC legends – taking place in as many months. Now, we’re looking forward to yet another such show: UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero will see two champions defending their title belts, and as with all UFC pay-per-view events, this one will air exclusively via ESPN+. If you don’t have it already, then now’s the time to score your ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 248 PPV at a discount, and in the meantime, you can re-watch a couple of Israel Adesanya’s best fights in the run-up to to this Saturday’s event.

ESPN+ is a premium app- and browser-based streaming service that’s a must-have for MMA fans and sports-loving cord-cutters. ESPN has built a partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the past few years, and ESPN+ remains the only way that you can stream UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero. Along with live UFC fights, ESPN+ also gives you access to a cornucopia of other sports content like Top Rank Boxing, Major League Soccer, and much, much more.

The UFC 248 main card features two championship matchups, with the headliner being a middleweight title contest between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero. Hailing from Nigeria and currently fighting out of New Zealand, Adesanya is a UFC all-star and one of the few fighters who boasts an undefeated record with 18 wins and no losses.

As one of the few truly undefeated champs, Israel Adesanya is a major UFC pay-per-view draw. You’ll need ESPN+ to watch UFC 248 live in any event, but your subscription also gives you access to a couple of Adesanya’s recent fights — which also happen to be a couple of the biggest highlights of his career so far. These include his most recent victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 as well as his impressive triumph over MMA legend Anderson Silva at UFC 234.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero is a pay-per-view event, which means you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription if you want to stream it online this Saturday. The main card airs at 10 p.m. ET, the preliminary card fights start at 8 p.m. Now’s a great time to sign up for ESPN+ if you don’t have it, as this bundle offer lets you score a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 248 PPV package for $85, saving you $30.

