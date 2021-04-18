  1. Movies & TV

Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: How to live stream the fight

By

If you want to tune in and watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren live stream online, there’s still time to buy the pay-per-view on FITE.tv so you can catch all the action.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren online in the U.S.

This event is coming courtesy of Triller Fight Club, a new promotion started by the popular social media video sharing platform Triller. This is the second such boxing event hosted by Triller. Last November, the company joined with the Legends Only League to bring Mike Tyson back into the ring in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones, Jr. Fighting as the co-main event was Jake Paul, who fought and defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in what was Paul’s second professional boxing match. The knockout went viral on social media and Paul later openly challenged UFC star Conor McGregor to a boxing contest.

Related

Although “Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor” hasn’t yet materialized (and probably won’t), Triller Fight Club did manage to snag retired UFC fighter, Ben Askren, as Paul’s next boxing opponent. Paul is the slight favorite to win, although Askren will be the first professional fighter that the YouTuber has actually faced in the ring. If you want to see how the chips fall tonight, you can watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren livestream online when you sign up for FITE.tv and grab the pay-per-view for $50.

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Fight Card

Preliminary Card

  • Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach
  • Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir
  • Joe Fournier vs. Reykon
  • Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda
  • Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres
  • Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

Main Event

  • Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

