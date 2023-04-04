Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch for free

Juventus is taking on Inter Milan in their first leg of the Copa Italia semifinal today, making for some must-watch soccer action. Trying to catch the game with a cable subscription won’t do much good, as Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game. Paramount knows a thing or two about sports coverage, though, as it’s the online streaming platform of CBS. It has a lot to offer sports fans in general, and it even offers a way to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan game for free.

Watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is fast becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original series, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and right now that includes Coppa Italia soccer action. It’s the only place you can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan game today. A Paramount Plus subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the next month, including coverage of Champions League and Europa League soccer. If you’re hoping to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan game for free, you can do so with a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers.

Related Videos

Watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re out of the country tonight you’re going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United States. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with Peacock will let you watch Juventus vs Inter Milan from anywhere just as you would at home. A VPN is a smart way to browse the web even if you aren’t a traveler. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it goes out of its way to make its service affordable, with discounts regularly available. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

Editors' Recommendations