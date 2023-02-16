After a break for the World Cup, the Europa League is back and sure to excite soccer fans the world over. That includes Juventus vs Nantes which kicks off later today. Predictably, it’s likely to be a good victory for Juventus, but regardless, it’s going to be a match worth watching. If you’re keen to see the game, we’re here to help you find the best way to watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream. There are a number of different ways we’ve highlighted below including how to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free online. Read on while we take you through the best methods that don’t require a cable subscription.

Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on FuboTV

If you’re a huge sports fan, FuboTV is the streaming service for you. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services around with a particular focus on sports coverage. Numerous channels are included so you can watch far more than just the Europa League. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and dozens of college sports channels. There are also original Fubo Sports channels so there’s something for everyone. Besides all the great sports coverage, you also gain access to popular stations such as ABC, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, CNBC, and dozens more. Costing from $75 per month depending on the package you choose, FuboTV is a tempting bet for cord-cutters. Even better, it’s a good way to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free with a FuboTV free trial available. By signing up, you get seven days to try out the service.

Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on Paramount Plus

CBS has the rights to the Europa League so, of course, you can watch it via Paramount Plus — aka the CBS-owned streaming service. Paramount Plus isn’t as popular as other streaming services, but it’s certainly cheap. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year. That gives you access to the Europa League as well as full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. When you’re not watching soccer, you can also check out live sports from the NFL and NCAA men’s basketball, with the Champions League soccer tournament also available. Content keeps improving too so keep an eye on what’s new on Paramount Plus for many new movies and shows. It’s the home of all things Star Trek as well as the critically acclaimed Yellowstone.

Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Frequently popular among those who like to stream their entertainment, Hulu is also a good option for anyone who wants to watch live sports. Sign up to Hulu with Live TV and major events like Juventus vs Nantes are easily watchable as well as many other sports. CBS is included in the service, but you also get a full range of other channels including ESPN+. Up to 90 channels are at your disposal here with varied options including ABC, Bravo, CNN, Disney Channel, many news outlets, and documentary-focused stations such as National Geographic. Hulu with Live TV costs from $70 per month and you won’t run out of things to watch through it.

Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube with Live TV is fast becoming a popular place to check out for sports. YouTube TV provides you with access to more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. Crucially, for Juventus vs Nantes, that includes CBS so you get easy access to the Juventus vs Nantes live stream. Besides the Europa League, there’s also access to the Champions League, ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports so it’s a great choice to make for sports fans. Outside of the latest big game, you also have access to CNN, Comedy Central, Paramount, and a wide variety of entertainment and news outlets. YouTube with Live TV costs from $65 per month and you get unlimited DVR space, along with exclusive sports features such as a Stats View.

Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling while also wanting to keep up with the latest in the Europa League, you may run into an issue. Due to different rights around the world, geographic restrictions can stop you from using your streaming service subscription to catch up on Juventus vs Nantes. That’s why you also need a VPN to ‘trick’ your connection into thinking you’re located back home. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around and one we always recommend. It’s easy to use and allows you to act like you’re back home wherever you might be in the world. It’s also relatively inexpensive with regular deals keeping the cost down. Besides helping you pretend you’re home, you also benefit from great security as your browsing history is kept safe from prying eyes. There isn’t a standard NordVPN free trial, but you can try it out for 30 days for free due to its money-back guarantee. You’ll stick around though as it’s that good.

