Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lakers vs Hornets live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Los Angeles Lakers (26-25) hope to keep their east coast road trip going in a positive direction as they head into Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets (10-38). The Hornets look to regain their balance after a seven-game losing streak, but it’s hard to tell if that’s possible with LeBron James coming to town. The Lakers are streaky this season, but they are coming into tonight’s matchup hot off wins over two of the league’s best, the Celtics and the Knicks.

The matchup will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET this evening, and here is everything you need to know about watching it on a live stream tonight.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs Hornets live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo has a lot of bang for its buck. Customers have been making the switch from cable to live streaming and Fubo has been their number one platform for doing so. There is a seven-day Fubo free trial, with a base price of $80 a month after the plan goes into play. With over 180+ channels available and the ability to live stream out-of-market games with your NBA League Pass, Fubo has become the ideal place for sports fans to stream their favorite teams for the long run.

Is there a free Lakers vs Hornets live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are not in the regional markets for this evening’s matchup, there is a pretty good chance you are not going to catch a free live stream. NBA League Pass is the perfect avenue to catch all the out-of-market games you want this season, but it’s going to cost you a few bucks. The service does not offer any free trials currently, but there is a pretty generous NBA League Pass deal going on. Once signed up, use it through platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV.

Watch the Lakers vs Hornets live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Virtual private networks keep your identity and data protected from hackers. There are many VPNs out there for you to use when trying to access a U.S.-based live stream while traveling abroad. We recommend NordVPN the most out of all of them. It has a base rate of $12 a month, with a 30-day money-back guarantee; it’s compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, to name just a few; it’s available in 60 countries on 5,000+ servers; and it has unlimited bandwidth to make your live stream run smoothly.

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
