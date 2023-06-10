 Skip to main content
Le Mans live stream: How to watch the 24 hour race for free

Andrew Morrisey
Le Mans is one of the most popular races in the world, with the likes of Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac competing over the course of 24 hours. The race is being covered on television by MotorTrend TV, which is great news if you’ve ditched your cable or want to watch the race online. Several of the best live TV streaming services offer MotorTrend TV as part of their channel lineup, and some of them even offer a way to watch for free. We’ve rounded up the details, so read onward for more on how to watch Le Mans 2023.

Watch the Le Mans live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add more channel groupings at a low additional price. The Sling Orange plan is the one you’ll want in order to watch Le Mans, as it’s the plan that includes MotorTrend TV. In addition to the Le Mans live stream, The Sling Orange plan counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT among its sports channels. Sling TV costs $40 per month, and while there isn’t a Sling TV free trial to speak of, new subscribers can generally find a discount on the service.

Watch the Le Mans live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV may be the best streaming place to catch the Le Mans live stream, as it offers more than 150 total channels to watch. Among them are ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. MotorTrend TV is part of the FuboTV channel lineup as well, so you’ll be able to watch the race with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Le Mans live stream for free.

Watch the Le Mans live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to Le Mans is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, and you’ll need to get it in order to watch Motor Trend TV and the Le Mans race on Hulu. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the Hulu platform before subscribing.

Watch the Le Mans live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another option for watching Le Mans online, and it’s also another option for watching the race for free. You probably already have a YouTube account, so with just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include MotorTrend TV and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a YouTube TV free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Le Mans for free.

Watch the Le Mans live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

A VPN is something you’ll want to have in place if you’re trying to watch Le Mans while traveling. Streaming platforms typically have geographic restrictions in place for live sports events, but a virtual private network will help you get around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it would pair well with a service like FuboTV. You could even pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch Le Mans entirely for free. And even if you’ve exhausted your free trials a pairing like this will allow you to watch the race from anywhere just as you would from within your own home.

