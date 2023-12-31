The 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off New Year’s Six play in 2024 with a game between the No. 23 Liberty Flames (13-0) and No. 8 Oregon Ducks (11-2). The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on January 1, 2024. The trio of Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, and Kris Budden will be on commentary for ESPN at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Led by first-year coach Jamey Chadwell, Liberty is having one of the best seasons in school history. Liberty defeated New Mexico State in the Conference USA championship to cap off a perfect regular season. On the Oregon side, the Ducks had a terrific year with an 11-1 regular season. However, Oregon fell to the Washington Huskies for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship, ending their hope for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Liberty and Oregon. Liberty is looking for their first New Year’s Six win, while Oregon will try to win their biggest bowl game since the 2020 Rose Bowl Game. Tune in on Monday to watch the Fiesta Bowl on ESPN. Without cable, there are various ways to watch ESPN. One solution is a streaming television service called Sling TV. What is it? Scroll below for more information.

Watch the 2023 Fiesta Bowl live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a streaming television service that provides users with channels including ESPN. Subscribers can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR.

Sling TV offers two plans: Sling Orange at $40 per month contains 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling Blue costs $45 per month and features 40-plus channels. Customers can purchase both packages for $60 per month.

Watch the 2023 Fiesta Bowl live stream from abroad with a VPN

New Year’s Day is one of the biggest days for college football, and all eyes will be on ESPN. Oregon is over a two-touchdown favorite on FanDuel, but upsets can happen, especially in bowl games. If you are traveling outside of the U.S. for the holiday, it could be challenging to stream the game because of regional broadcast restrictions and programs in different languages.

If you are traveling outside of the U.S. for the holiday, it could be challenging to stream the game because of regional broadcast restrictions. By using a VPN service, users can stream their favorite programs with a U.S.-based server to avoid geo-blocking.

