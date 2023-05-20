 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League’s kicks off the weekend with Liverpool vs Aston Villa. It starts at 10am ET and is available to watch exclusively on Peacock TV. While this will keep you from being able to access the game through many of the best live TV streaming services, Peacock knows a thing or two about live sports. Peacock is NBC’s standalone streaming service, and while there isn’t a way to access the Liverpool vs Aston Villa for free with Peacock, we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to make up your mind about a subscription.

Watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV

The Peacock TV app.

Peacock TV offers free, $5, and $10 tiers, and while the free tier will get you access to a lot of on-demand content, you’ll need to bump up to at least the $5 tier to get access to the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream. Peacock is a great outlet for soccer coverage, as it provides live streams for dozens of Premier League games throughout the season. Sports lovers in general should enjoy the platform, as it also covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. Additionally, with Peacock being NBC-owned, there’s always something new on Peacock from the NBC content library. Whether you’re a Liverpool or Aston Villa fan, Peacock is worth the $5 monthly subscription to catch the game.

Watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

You’re going to want to have a VPN in place if you’re hoping to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game while traveling. It can be difficult, if not impossible, to access live sports events outside of their region due to streaming services placing geographic restrictions on them. A virtual private network is a good thing to have in place for all web users who value their privacy, and it will get you around these geographic restrictions. One of the best VPN services to pair with your Peacock TV subscription is NordVPN. A pairing like this would allow you watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN regularly discounts its VPN service and you can even use it for free for a month with a NordVPN free trial.

