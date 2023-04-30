How to watch the free Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream

There are several Premier League games taking place today, and one you won’t want to miss is Liverpool vs Tottenham. It starts at 11:30am ET on USA Network, which opens up a lot of options if you’re trying to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer the live stream, as USA Network is pretty commonplace amongst their channel lineups. With so many outlets to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream available, we’ve rounded up all of the best ways to do so.

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on Sling TV

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add additional channels and channel groupings at an additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Liverpool vs Tottenham game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its offered sports channels. This makes Sling a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is probably the best streaming TV service for sports lovers. It offers more than 150 channels, and among them are ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. USA Network is part of the FuboTV channel lineup as well, so you’ll be able to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream for free.

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Liverpool vs Tottenham game is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to in order to watch USA Network and the Liverpool vs Tottenham game. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Liverpool vs Tottenham game online. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets for watching the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham for free.

Watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad with a VPN

There’s likely to be geographic restrictions in place for the Liverpool vs Tottenham game, which means you may not be able to access these streaming platforms if you’re traveling abroad. A virtual private network is the best way to work around this, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers trying to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham game. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

