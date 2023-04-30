 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

How to watch the free Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream

Andrew Morrisey
By

There are several Premier League games taking place today, and one you won’t want to miss is Liverpool vs Tottenham. It starts at 11:30am ET on USA Network, which opens up a lot of options if you’re trying to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer the live stream, as USA Network is pretty commonplace amongst their channel lineups. With so many outlets to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream available, we’ve rounded up all of the best ways to do so.

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add additional channels and channel groupings at an additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Liverpool vs Tottenham game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its offered sports channels. This makes Sling a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Related Videos

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV is probably the best streaming TV service for sports lovers. It offers more than 150 channels, and among them are ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. USA Network is part of the FuboTV channel lineup as well, so you’ll be able to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream for free.

Related

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Liverpool vs Tottenham game is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to in order to watch USA Network and the Liverpool vs Tottenham game. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Liverpool vs Tottenham game online. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets for watching the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham for free.

Watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

There’s likely to be geographic restrictions in place for the Liverpool vs Tottenham game, which means you may not be able to access these streaming platforms if you’re traveling abroad. A virtual private network is the best way to work around this, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers trying to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham game. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

Chelsea vs Brentford live stream: How to watch the match for free
A soccer field.

Today in the Premier League Brentford hits the road to take on Chelsea. The match starts at 6:45pm ET, and you may be wondering where you can watch it online. Peacock TV has the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, which eliminates the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. But Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans, and sports lovers in general. There isn’t a way to watch the game on Peacock for free, but we’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription. We’ve also found the best way to watch Chelsea vs Brentford if you’re traveling during game time.
Watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Peacock TV

With the Chelsea vs Brentford game only available on Peacock TV today, and with there being no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, you may be wondering whether or not the streaming service is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. Peacock actually offers coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, however, and sports lovers will love its coverage of events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, and while today that includes the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, throughout a month’s subscription you’re likely to find plenty of sports coverage. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the $5 per month premium tier to access the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream.

Read more
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch online
A soccer field.

FC Barcelona is headed to Rayo Vallecano today for a must-watch La Liga soccer matchup. If you’re trying to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream, you can do so through ESPN’s standalone streaming platform, ESPN+. In fact, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch the game, and you may be wondering if it’s worth a subscription just to catch a soccer game. We’ve got all of the details you need to make up your mind, as well as a way to save a few bucks on an ESPN+ subscription.
Watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is known as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service you’ll be able to watch hours upon hours of live sports events. This, of course, includes today’s Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream. ESPN+ covers many La Liga soccer games throughout the season, making it a great streaming service for soccer fans. It also offers access to NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, Major League Baseball games, and coverage of several other sports. A huge library of ESPN original content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available to take advantage of for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona game, but the service is offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. This includes monthly subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more
How to watch the free Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

The Premier League is at full throttle today, with the action culminating with the Leeds United vs Leicester City game at 3pm ET. While Peacock TV often offers online coverage of the Premier League, the Leeds United vs Leicester City game is being nationally televised on USA Network. This means several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer online coverage of the game. We’ve put together everything you need to know about where to watch, and we’ve even managed to find a few ways to watch the Leeds United v Leicester City live stream for free.
Watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream on Sling TV

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add additional channels and channel groupings at an additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Leeds United vs Leicester City game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its offered channels. This makes Sling a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Read more