Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream: Watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best college football game in Week 1 is a top-10 matchup between the No. 5 Loi=uisiana State University Tigers and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles in the Camping World Kickoff. The game will be on a neutral field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. On FanDuel, the Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite. The opening weekend showdown is a rematch from last year’s epic battle, where Florida State blocked an extra point with no time left to defeat LSU 24-23.

LSU and Florida State enter 2023 with hopes of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. The Tigers are among the favorites to represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship in December. The SEC West will likely come down to their game against Alabama on November 4. Florida State will attempt to win the ACC for the first time since 2014. Standing in their way will be the Clemson Tigers, who they play on September 23.

Watch the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream on ABC

Florida State and LSU players on the field playing a football game.
Spatms / Wiki Commons

The game between LSU and Florida State starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 3. The broadcast will be on ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe on the call. You can watch the game through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch LSU vs. Florida State on ABC

Watch the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Catch ABC’s coverage of LSU versus Florida on Hulu with Live TV. Besides ABC, Hulu with Live TV features over 85 channels, including ESPN, USA, TNT, FS1, and Comedy Central. Choose between two plans that differ in pricing and advertisement preference. For $70/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, a Hulu with Live TV subscription includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Enjoy college football on ABC with FuboTV. With a packed college football slate in Week 1, FuboTV hosts many sports channels that will have games on, including Fox, NBC, Big 10 Network, CBS, and NBC. FuboTV offers three subscription plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Each plan includes a minimum of 172 channels. New subscribers can take advantage of a free trial.

Watch the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

With YouTube TV, college football fans will not miss out on ABC’s broadcast of LSU versus Florida State. Disney platforms, such as ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, are included with a YouTube TV subscription. Plus, enjoy other offerings in news and entertainment through Fox News, Food Network, Comedy Central, and FX. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months before it increases to $73/month. Keep in mind that YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch LSU vs. Florida State on YouTube TV

Watch the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue to watch LSU vs. Florida State. Sling Blue is home to local broadcasts from Fox, NBC, and ABC, which means subscribers can watch the game. These packages include USA, Discovery, SyFy, CNN, and more. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, Sling TV has a special deal where new customers receive 50% off for the first month.

Watch LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Nearly every college football fan will watch LSU versus Florida State on Sunday night. Even the fans outside of the U.S. will be tuning in. If you are one of the global fans, then make sure to download a VPN to watch the game. By using a VPN, your stream will bypass regional broadcast restrictions, ensuring a smoother viewing experience. Try NordVPN, one of the better VPNs on the market, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
