Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream: Watch from anywhere

Jennifer Allen
By

Manchester City vs Leicester City kicks off at 12.30 PM ET today and it seems likely it’ll be a simple win for Manchester City. The team is aiming for its 10th successive victory across all competitions while Leicester City has been struggling this year. Whoever you back, you’ll no doubt be keen to watch the Premier League game unfolding today. Here’s how to watch the match online from anywhere in the world. But be warned: There isn’t a free Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream — not a legal one, anyway.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV is the home of around half of the Premier League games and that includes Manchester City vs Leicester City. The NBC-owned streaming service is very cheap so if you’re solely interested in this match and some others throughout the year, it’s a good way of enjoying the sport without spending a fortune. You need Peacock Premium to watch the match with it costing either $5 for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for no ads. Peacock is a smaller streaming service than some of the competition but it’s still worth checking out the best shows on Peacock. These include highlights like Poker Face, Bel-Air, along with Saturday Night Live. Other sports are quite diverse including tennis, golf, rugby, as well as Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

For anyone traveling abroad often, geo-restrictions are a huge nuisance. They mean you can’t use your regular streaming services in the same way as usual, with the likes of Peacock TV not working elsewhere. To solve this issue and to get what you’re still paying for, you need one of the best VPNs. By using a service like NordVPN (our main recommendation), you can make your internet connection think you’re still home by picking a US-based server. By doing so, you get better security than you’d ever see through regular public Wi-Fi plus you can still use Peacock TV to watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream. No NordVPN free trial exists but you can fall back on the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service. Given how easy it is to use, we’d recommend sticking with it to solve all your traveling needs.

Monte-Carlo Masters live stream: Watch day 5 for free
Tennis players competing at Wimbledon

The fifth day of the Monte-Carlo Masters is underway and tennis fans will be keen to see how the round of 16 unfolds. If you're looking for a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream, you need access to the Tennis Channel. Fortunately, cord-cutters can take advantage of one of the best live TV streaming services to enjoy all things tennis including the Monte-Carlo Masters. Here's how to watch, including how to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free.
Watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming options for sports fans is FuboTV. It offers access to the Tennis Channel along with NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, and NFL Network, among many others. In all, there are at least 145 channels depending on the package you choose and these include entertainment options like Paramount and Bravo. FuboTV costs $75 per month but you can take advantage of a FuboTV free trial if you simply want to see the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free. You get seven days of access which will see you through to the end of the tournament.

Read more
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the RBC Heritage for free
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

The RBC Heritage part of the PGA Tour commences later today until the end of the weekend. If you're keen to see how things turn out, you won't want to miss a second of the RBC Heritage live stream. To do so, you'll need to use a streaming service that offers access to the Golf Channel with ESPN+ and Peacock TV also providing some insight. With plenty of options, let's take a look at what to do. You can even watch the RBC Heritage for free if you follow the steps below.
Watch the RBC Heritage on Sling TV

Sling offers plenty of sporting options which helps your chances of watching all the RBC Heritage. It's one of the best live TV streaming services for many people. You'll need to sign up for Sling Blue to get the Golf Channel with extras like NBC and USA Network bundled in, along with Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many other sports channels. There's no CBS here which is a minor downside for the RBC Heritage but you'll see the bulk of coverage. Sling costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for any following months.

Read more
UCI Tour of Sicily live stream: Watch the cycling for free
Group riding on a bicycle in the woods wearing Castelli cycling apparel.

Cycling isn't as widely available across the best live TV streaming services but if you're excited to watch the UCI Tour of Sicily live stream, we can help. Your best option is to use FuboTV and that also means it's possible to watch the cycling event for free. Let's take a look at what you need to know so you can easily catch up on the remaining hours of the tour.
Watch the UCI Tour of Sicily on FuboTV

For sports fans, there's no better streaming destination than FuboTV. It focuses on sports and live TV and is the home of the UCI Tour of Sicily. Its starter plan offers 145 channels with the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, USA Network, NBC, ESPN, MLB Network, and many other sporting options there. Entertainment channels are also accessible with Disney Channel, Paramount, and many others to watch. The service typically costs $75 per month but there's a FuboTV free trial. Sign up for it today and you can easily watch the UCI Tour of Sicily with seven days of access provided before you have to pay up. That's plenty of time to catch up with the last of the racing tour, as well as check out what else FuboTV has to offer.

Read more