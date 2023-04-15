Manchester City vs Leicester City kicks off at 12.30 PM ET today and it seems likely it’ll be a simple win for Manchester City. The team is aiming for its 10th successive victory across all competitions while Leicester City has been struggling this year. Whoever you back, you’ll no doubt be keen to watch the Premier League game unfolding today. Here’s how to watch the match online from anywhere in the world. But be warned: There isn’t a free Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream — not a legal one, anyway.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV is the home of around half of the Premier League games and that includes Manchester City vs Leicester City. The NBC-owned streaming service is very cheap so if you’re solely interested in this match and some others throughout the year, it’s a good way of enjoying the sport without spending a fortune. You need Peacock Premium to watch the match with it costing either $5 for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for no ads. Peacock is a smaller streaming service than some of the competition but it’s still worth checking out the best shows on Peacock. These include highlights like Poker Face, Bel-Air, along with Saturday Night Live. Other sports are quite diverse including tennis, golf, rugby, as well as Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

For anyone traveling abroad often, geo-restrictions are a huge nuisance. They mean you can’t use your regular streaming services in the same way as usual, with the likes of Peacock TV not working elsewhere. To solve this issue and to get what you’re still paying for, you need one of the best VPNs. By using a service like NordVPN (our main recommendation), you can make your internet connection think you’re still home by picking a US-based server. By doing so, you get better security than you’d ever see through regular public Wi-Fi plus you can still use Peacock TV to watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream. No NordVPN free trial exists but you can fall back on the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service. Given how easy it is to use, we’d recommend sticking with it to solve all your traveling needs.

