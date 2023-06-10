 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream

The Champions League final is today, with Manchester City taking on Inter Milan, and there are absolutely ways to watch the game online for free. CBS has the TV coverage, which means you’ll be able to watch the game on any live TV streaming service that gives you access to your local CBS channel, which includes several of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded them all up, and we’ve included everything you need to know to watch the Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream for free. Read onward for more details.

Paramount Plus is one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original programming like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and because Paramount Plus is CBS’ online streaming platform, today that includes the Manchester City vs Inter Milan game. With a Paramount Plus subscription you’ll get access to other soccer games and even the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream for free.

Travelers are going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate the ability to watch the game outside of the United States. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, and pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will let you watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and if you want to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan for free while traveling you can pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial, the latter of which gives you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

