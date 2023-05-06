 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream: Watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Manchester City vs Leeds United headlines the Premier League soccer matchups taking place today, and it starts at 10am ET. USA Network has the television coverage, which opens up a lot of options if you’re to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer the live stream, as USA Network is pretty commonplace amongst their channel lineups. With so many outlets to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream available, we’ve rounded up all of the best ways to do so, an we’ve even tracked down a couple of ways you can watch for free.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add additional channels and channel groupings at an additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Manchester City vs Leeds United game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its offered sports channels. This makes Sling a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV is probably the best streaming TV service for sports lovers. It offers more than 150 channels, and among them are ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. USA Network is part of the FuboTV channel lineup as well, so you’ll be able to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United game with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream for free.

Related

Watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Manchester City vs Leeds United game is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get in order to watch USA Network and the Manchester City vs Leeds United game. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Manchester City vs Leeds United game online, and it’s also another option for watching the game for free. You probably already have a YouTube account, so with just a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Manchester City vs Leeds United for free.

Watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

A VPN is something you’ll want to have in place if you’re trying to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United game while traveling. Streaming platforms typically have geographic restrictions in place for live sports events, but a virtual private network will help you get around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it would pair well with a service like FuboTV. You cold even pair a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch the Manchester City vs Leeds United game entirely for free from abroad. And even if you’ve exhausted your free trials a pairing like this will allow you to watch the game from anywhere just as you would form within your own home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
How to watch the free Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream
A soccer field.

Manchester City vs Arsenal is a huge game in the closing stages of the English Premier League. Arsenal almost certainly have to beat Manchester City if they want to retain their hopes of winning the title this year. Whether that happens is anyone's guess with Arsenal making some huge mistakes against Southampton last week. Whichever side you're backing, you won't want to miss this game when it kicks off at 3PM ET. We've got all you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal from anywhere -- but be warned, there's no free Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream.
Watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

Around half of the Premier League matches are available exclusively on Peacock TV and the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream is one of them. The NBC-owned app isn't as huge as other streaming services, but it's very cheap and has the all-important Manchester City vs Arsenal game, along with other sports like WWE, golf, rugby, NFL, MLB and more. While there's a free part of the service, you need Peacock Premium to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal. It costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for the ad-free option. Either way, it's pretty good value for money. While you're signed up, check out the best shows on Peacock like Poker Face and Saturday Night Live, among many others.

Read more
Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream: Watch from anywhere
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

If you’re looking for some sports action to take in today, the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal is happening on Paramount Plus, with Inter Milan vs Juventus being one of the games you won’t want to miss. Paramount Plus has a lot to offer as a streaming platform, and it even offers a way to watch today’s Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream for free. We’ve also tracked down a way to watch the match from anywhere, just in case you happen to be on the road come game time.
Watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the standalone streaming platform of CBS. This makes it a premier landing spot for sports coverage, and additional content like Yellowstone makes it a worthy consideration if you’re trying to watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream. There’s almost always something new on Paramount to watch, and that includes today’s soccer action. If you’re hoping to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers. If you’ve exhausted your Paramount Plus free trial you’ll need to get a paid subscription. Both the free trial and a monthly subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the course of the month in addition to today’s Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream.

Read more
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch online
A soccer field.

FC Barcelona is headed to Rayo Vallecano today for a must-watch La Liga soccer matchup. If you’re trying to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream, you can do so through ESPN’s standalone streaming platform, ESPN+. In fact, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch the game, and you may be wondering if it’s worth a subscription just to catch a soccer game. We’ve got all of the details you need to make up your mind, as well as a way to save a few bucks on an ESPN+ subscription.
Watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is known as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service you’ll be able to watch hours upon hours of live sports events. This, of course, includes today’s Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream. ESPN+ covers many La Liga soccer games throughout the season, making it a great streaming service for soccer fans. It also offers access to NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, Major League Baseball games, and coverage of several other sports. A huge library of ESPN original content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available to take advantage of for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona game, but the service is offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. This includes monthly subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more