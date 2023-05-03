Manchester City vs West Ham United is at the top of the week’s watch list for many soccer fans, and while the Premier League is often covered by Peacock TV, this game is getting a national TV broadcast. The game will be on USA Network, which means you’re in luck if you’re trying to watch the game online, as several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to provide the live stream. It also means there are quite a few ways to go about watching the game online. We’ve rounded them up, as well as a few ways to watch Manchester City vs West Ham United for free.

Watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV has become many sports lovers’ favorite live TV streaming platform, as it offers a large variety of channels in a simple, user-friendly package. It has two base plans to choose from, with the Blue plan being the one you’ll want in order to get access to USA Network and the Manchester City vs West Ham United game. A lot of sports networks are available through these base plans, and you can also add further channels with extended packages. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial to take advantage of, but discounts are regularly available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has become a favorite of sports lovers, and it may be the best option for watching the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream. Its channel lineup makes it a great option for sports fans. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you’ll find the Manchester City vs West Ham United game. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial.

Watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

There’s always something new on Hulu, and with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, that includes the Manchester City vs West Ham United game. Hulu with Live TV is a premium tier of Hulu’s popular streaming service. More than 85 channels come with a subscription, including several sports networks. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including the Manchester City vs West Ham United game on USA Network.

Watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Over the past few years YouTube TV has positioned itself as one of the premier streaming platforms, and a YouTube TV subscription offers more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream. They also include a wide range of sports channels such as ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which means you can catch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream for free with YouTube TV.

Watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers may run into a little difficulty when trying to access the Manchester City vs West Ham United live stream. There will likely be geographic restrictions in place for online coverage. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would allow you to watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United game just as you would at home. Mostly and annual NordVPN subscriptions are relatively cheap, and deals are always easy to find. You could even combine a FuboTV free trial with a NordVPN free trial and watch the Manchester City vs West Ham United game at entirely no cost.

