Manchester United vs Everton live stream: Watch for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Manchester United is going in as the hot favorite against Everton although there’s still everything to play for in the Premier League. For anyone looking for a Manchester United vs Everton live stream, we’re here to help. We’ve got all you need to know about how to watch the match online, including options for watching it for free. Many of the methods are also the best way to watch the Premier League overall but we’ve looked at the specific ways for watching this match, and have even found a trick to tune into a (legal) free Manchester United vs Everton live stream.

Watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

If you love sports, you’re going to love FuboTV. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans because it offers so many great options. There’s USA Network so you can easily watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream online, but there’s also NBC, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network and more to entertain you. With over 145 channels to choose from, it’s particularly nice to see a FuboTV free trial exist. Sign up for it and you get seven days to check out everything the service has to offer and that includes being able to watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream for free. After the free trial, FuboTV costs $75 per month.

Watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

There’s no free trial for Sling but it’s one of the cheaper options around for cord-cutters. The first month costs just $20 so if you’re solely interested in watching Manchester United vs Everton and a few other things, you’re in luck. Sign up for Sling Blue and you get USA Network at your disposal along with Fox Sports, NFL Network, NBC and plenty of news stations. Subsequent months cost $40 per month so it’s still a pretty good deal. 50 hours of DVR storage sets you up nicely if you happen to not be around to watch the match live.

Watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Full of options including USA Network for the big game, Hulu with Live TV is never less than appealing for $70 per month. There are over 90 channels to choose from here including plenty of sporting options and some excellent entertainment picks too. The best part? Disney+ and ESPN+ are also included with the deal. Disney+ gives you all things Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars among many other shows and movies. ESPN+ is the home of the 30 for 30 documentary series as well as extensive live sport. It’s a great package for everyone.

Watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTubeTV isn’t quite a household name for live TV streaming but it offers more than 100 channels so you should pay attention. There’s USA Network for the purposes of this game but there are also other sports channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, as well as NBC Sports. It’s recently become the new destination for NFL Sunday Ticket too. YouTubeTV costs $73 per month, but there’s a YouTubeTV free trial if you just want to try it out.

Watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling, you need one of the best VPNs to still be able to watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream. By using one like NordVPN, you can circumvent any geo-restrictions in place while abroad, thereby allowing you to act like you’re still home. All you do is pick a US-based server and NordVPN convinces your streaming service that you’re home, allowing you back in to watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream. There’s no NordVPN free trial for checking it out but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee so it’s a risk-free endeavor.

