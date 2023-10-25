Mavericks vs. Spurs live stream: Watch the NBA online

Are you ready for the NBA 2023 season? The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs kick the dust off their Nikes for their opening games tonight. Dallas missed the post-season last year, so they have some warming up to do. San Antonio is looking forward to unleashing the hyped up Victor Wembanyama, the seven-foot four-inch giant. We’re all waiting to see how the rookie handles the court when he shares it with veteran professional players.

The Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs live stream is on ESPN tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to stream the game if you don’t have cable.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Spurs live stream on Sling TV

Tonight’s game is on ESPN, which is super easy to stream on Sling TV. Just grab the Sling TV Orange package, which includes all the ESPN channels. The Orange package is usually $40 per month, but right now you can get your first month for just $20. If you end up wanting to watch more NBA games that aren’t in your local region, you can add the NBA League Pass onto your subscription with the Sports Extra package for $11 per month.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Spurs live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in a part of the world that doesn’t get ESPN — or doesn’t get it in English — there’s an easy fix. If you grab one of the best VPNs, you can connect to a server in the U.S. and stream the game like you’re right in Dallas or San Antonio. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It’s simple, effective and cheap. Right now NordVPN even has early Black Friday VPN deals that cut the price of the basic subscription to $3 per month when you sign up for a two-year plan.

