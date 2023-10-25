 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Mavericks vs. Spurs live stream: Watch the NBA online

Noah McGraw
By

Are you ready for the NBA 2023 season? The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs kick the dust off their Nikes for their opening games tonight. Dallas missed the post-season last year, so they have some warming up to do. San Antonio is looking forward to unleashing the hyped up Victor Wembanyama, the seven-foot four-inch giant. We’re all waiting to see how the rookie handles the court when he shares it with veteran professional players.

The Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs live stream is on ESPN tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to stream the game if you don’t have cable.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Spurs live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Tonight’s game is on ESPN, which is super easy to stream on Sling TV. Just grab the Sling TV Orange package, which includes all the ESPN channels. The Orange package is usually $40 per month, but right now you can get your first month for just $20. If you end up wanting to watch more NBA games that aren’t in your local region, you can add the NBA League Pass onto your subscription with the Sports Extra package for $11 per month.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Spurs live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re in a part of the world that doesn’t get ESPN — or doesn’t get it in English — there’s an easy fix. If you grab one of the best VPNs, you can connect to a server in the U.S. and stream the game like you’re right in Dallas or San Antonio. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It’s simple, effective and cheap. Right now NordVPN even has early Black Friday VPN deals that cut the price of the basic subscription to $3 per month when you sign up for a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream: How to watch the boxing match
Showtime promotional poster showing Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo.

(Premier Boxing Champions) Image used with permission by copyright holder

The story of this fight has written itself: Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) will defend his WBO Interim World Super Welterweight title with over 30 stitches in his right forearm. Tszyu was bitten by a dog at a family barbeque a few weeks ago, but insists he is good to go for this weekend's fight. Tszyu fights in orthodox stance, so the forearm injury may affect his ability to guard his chin while jabbing.

Read more
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream: How to watch the boxing match
DAZN promotional poster of Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla.

(DAZN) Image used with permission by copyright holder

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is ready to defend his WBC World Super Lightweight title with style. He's tacked on four stoppage wins since his 2019 loss to Josh Taylor, a close majority decision that some argued should have gone to Prograis. He is the massive favorite in this weekend's fight, but his opponent is no bum. Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) has a tough chin that could, at the very least, break Prograis' knockout streak. Zorrilla's sole loss was a decisive unanimous decision against Arnold Barboza Jr one year ago.

Read more
How to watch the NBA Finals Game 5 for free: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
The Verizon Center, empty but ready for a basketball game.

The winner of the 2023 NBA Finals could be decided tonight. The Denver Nuggets are leading three games to one, and tonight they get a chance to get their fourth win on their home turf. If Miami pulls out a win, they'll get Game 6 in their arena, leading to a final Game 7 at Denver. So far the Nuggets' wins have been fairly decisive, so we'll need to see something special from the Heat tonight for the series to continue.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ABC, as will the rest of the series if the Heat win. Several of the best live TV streaming services have ABC. If you time your subscription right, you can even get the first few games for free by way of a free trial. These are your best options.
Watch the NBA Finals live stream on FuboTV

Read more