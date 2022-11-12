Tomorrow afternoon in Dubai, undefeated 15-time world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is taking on YouTube star Deji Olatunji in an exhibition match at the Coca-Cola Arena. This is a pay-per-view event that continues Mayweather’s exhibition tour following his recent retirement from professional boxing, and the action begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) November 13. That means there’s no time to waste if you want to watch the Mayweather vs. Deji stream online on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight and how you can stream it live.

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena

How to watch the Mayweather vs. Deji live stream online in the U.S.

There are two ways to watch the Mayweather vs. Deji live stream online in the U.S. The pay-per-view can be purchased through DAZN or FITE.TV, but there are some differences. DAZN is a premium streaming platform for combat sports and other entertainment, and it costs $20 per month. If you sign up for the monthly plan, you can grab the Mayweather vs. Deji PPV for $15. FITE is a bit more straightforward, especially if you don’t want to sign up for any subscriptions. You can purchase the pay-per-view on FITE for its full price of $35. This will let you watch the Mayweather vs. Deji live stream online for a simple one-time fee.

The main event is, of course, the exhibition catchweight bout between undefeated former five-division champion Mayweather and YouTuber Olatunji (popularly known simply as “Deji”). Deji is notable for being the brother of KSI, another popular internet celebrity who has dabbled in boxing. Deji himself has only fought in one professional match against another YouTuber, Fousey, which he won. Before that, Deji fought and lost three amateur bouts between 2018 and 2021, his first being a loss to Jake Paul. With a professional record of 50 wins and zero losses, Mayweather is the clear favorite to win.

For the co-main event, British boxer Tommy Fury, half-brother to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will be taking on Paul Bamba in a light-heavyweight contest. Preceding this is a contest between Jaider Herrera and Franklin Manzanilla for the WBC International Super Featherweight Title. There are eight bouts in total on the full Mayweather vs. Deji fight card. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Sunday with the main event expected to take place some time after 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, so now’s the time to grab the pay-per-view through DAZN or FITE so you can watch Mayweather vs. Deji online live.

