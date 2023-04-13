Monte-Carlo Masters live stream: Watch day 5 for free

The fifth day of the Monte-Carlo Masters is underway and tennis fans will be keen to see how the round of 16 unfolds. If you’re looking for a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream, you need access to the Tennis Channel. Fortunately, cord-cutters can take advantage of one of the best live TV streaming services to enjoy all things tennis including the Monte-Carlo Masters. Here’s how to watch, including how to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free.

Watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming options for sports fans is FuboTV. It offers access to the Tennis Channel along with NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, and NFL Network, among many others. In all, there are at least 145 channels depending on the package you choose and these include entertainment options like Paramount and Bravo. FuboTV costs $75 per month but you can take advantage of a FuboTV free trial if you simply want to see the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free. You get seven days of access which will see you through to the end of the tournament.

Watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream on Sling TV

Sling offers up the Tennis Channel if you don’t mind signing up for its Sports Extra package. Either Sling Blue or Sling Orange can be used here with Orange focusing more on sports and Blue being a more general bunch of channels. Both offer channels such as Comedy Central, CNN, History Channel, and Food Network. Choose Orange to gain ESPN and Disney Channel, while Sling Blue bundles in Fox Sports 1 and MSNBC. Either plan costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for subsequent months. You’ll need to sign up for the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month to gain the Tennis Channel.

Watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream from abroad with a VPN

Anyone who travels abroad frequently will have noticed that services like FuboTV and Sling don’t follow in the way you’d expect them to. Due to geo-restrictions, you can miss out on the content you’re paying for with service being limited or even entirely restricted. Sign up for NordVPN — one of the best VPNs — and you can avoid this issue. By using its app, you simply choose a US-based server and you can convince your chosen streaming service that you’re back home. From there, you can easily access the Tennis Channel and the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream. No NordVPN free trial exists but you can try it out with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s worth committing to given it provides you with superior security when browsing than your hotel Wi-Fi ever could.

