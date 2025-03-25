 Skip to main content
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by April 1

By
Anya Taylor-Joy sits down and looks up at Ralph Fiennes in a scene from The Menu.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the film THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

It’s that time of the month. Netflix users must familiarize themselves with the list of titles departing by April 1. Due to licensing agreements, it’s unknown when these movies will return. For example, Interstellar is one of the movies leaving in a few days. It should live on Paramount+, but who knows when it will come back to Netflix.

The uncertainty should make Netflix users want to stream as many departing movies as they can between now and April 1. For starters, try one of the three movies below: a black comedy, an iconic live-action animated basketball game, and a 1980s coming-of-age staple.

The Menu (2022)

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu.
Searchlight Pictures

Foodies enter hell in The Menu, Mark Mylod’s seething critique of class and privilege. A group of eager guests reserve a table at Hawthorn, an exclusive restaurant on a private island. The restaurant is run by Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), one of the premier celebrity chefs.

Some of the diners include Tyler Ledford (Nicholas Hoult) and his date Margot Mills (Anya Taylor-Joy), food critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer), aging movie star George Diaz (John Leguizamo), and wealthy couple Richard (Reed Birney) and Anne Leibrandt (Judith Light). What starts as a night to remember becomes a nightmare, as the restaurant becomes a house of horrors. Dine at your own risk.

 Stream The Menu on Netflix.

Space Jam (1996)

Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny in Space Jam.
Warner Bros.

One of the roughest days of the year for sports fans is Monday after the first weekend of men’s March Madness. After four straight days of basketball, the men’s tournament takes a break for a few days. If you’re looking for a basketball fix, stream one of the best sports movies for families, Space Jam. Playing off the fact that “His Airness” retired from basketball to play baseball, Michael Jordan is in the minor leagues when tragedy strikes: NBA stars Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and Muggsy Bogues lose their playing abilities.

What the NBA players don’t know is that an alien named Swackhammer (Danny DeVito) stole their powers and created his “Monstars,” a team of basketball aliens. Swackhammer attempts to kidnap the Looney Tunes for his theme park, but Bugs Bunny negotiates that a basketball game will decide their fate. Desperate for help, Bugs and co. kidnap Jordan and convince him to play for the Tune Squad basketball team. That Jordan guy knows a thing or two about winning.

Stream Space Jam on Netflix.

The Karate Kid (1984)

Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita in The Karate Kid.
Columbia Pictures

It’s a little ironic that the original Karate Kid trilogy is leaving Netflix even though Cobra Kai remains one of the streamer’s most successful shows. That being said, see how the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) began in The Karate Kid. Teenager Daniel and his mother (Randee Heller) move from Newark, New Jersey, to Reseda, California.

As the new kid in school, Daniel quickly becomes the target of Johnny and his karate friends at Cobra Kai. One night, Johnny is about to severely injure Daniel when repairman Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita) intervenes and showcases his elite martial arts skills. Wanting to defend himself, Daniel becomes Mr. Miyagi’s pupil, learning the ways of self-defense before training to compete in the All-Valley Karate Championships. Wax on, wax off.

Stream The Karate Kid on Netflix.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 14-16)
Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini stand and look.

Netflix's tremendous success as a streaming behemoth comes in part from its ability to constantly introduce subscribers to something new. That feeling that there's always something to watch is great. However, the tradeoff is that tons of stuff might never pop into your recommendation algorithm.
If you're looking for a great show to watch this weekend, we've pulled together three shows on Netflix that are unlikely to show up for you on their own.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Bloodline (2015-2017)
Bloodline - Trailer

Read more
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
Liam Neeson in a suit holding a gun in Memory.

As we prep for spring, the nicer weather means you might also be thinking of getting outside and enjoying some adventurous activities. Gain some inspiration at home through some of the most exciting action movies available to stream.

Amazon Prime Video has great ones you can watch with your base subscription, no channel add-ons necessary. Check out these three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, featuring some of the biggest action stars of this generation, like Mel Gibson, Ethan Hawke, and Liam Neeson.

Read more
3 free underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon you should watch in March 2025
The back of a man walking as electricity flies out from the ground as he hold his arms out in the movie Mortal.

While Amazon Freevee is no longer a thing, at least in name, Amazon still offers a selection of free movies and shows that you can watch without a subscription. Among these are intriguing sci-fi movies, including these three free, underrated movies on Amazon you should watch in March 2025.
They’re all from the last 15 years and represent the diversity that’s available in the sci-fi genre, touching on angles like characters with special powers or people taken down by mysterious forces.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Mortal (2020)
MORTAL Official Trailer (2020) Nat Wolff Fantasy Movie HD
A Norwegian film with most of the dialogue in English (along with English subtitles), Mortal is a fantasy action movie inspired by Norse mythology with sci-fi elements integrated into the plot. Eric (Nat Wolff) wakes up in the wilderness to discover that he not only has terrible burns but that virtually everyone he touches dies. He meets with a psychologist named Christine (Iben Akerlie), who tries to help after discovering his powers are controlled by his emotions.
Mortal was well received by viewers and earned mixed reviews from critics. Jared Mobarek of The Film Stage calls the movie a “fascinating take ... with some cool set pieces and a willingness to increase stakes by killing characters and dealing with the complexity of the aftermath.”

Read more