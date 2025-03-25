Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by April 1

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Menu (2022) Space Jam (1996) The Karate Kid (1984)

It’s that time of the month. Netflix users must familiarize themselves with the list of titles departing by April 1. Due to licensing agreements, it’s unknown when these movies will return. For example, Interstellar is one of the movies leaving in a few days. It should live on Paramount+, but who knows when it will come back to Netflix.

The uncertainty should make Netflix users want to stream as many departing movies as they can between now and April 1. For starters, try one of the three movies below: a black comedy, an iconic live-action animated basketball game, and a 1980s coming-of-age staple.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Menu (2022)

Foodies enter hell in The Menu, Mark Mylod’s seething critique of class and privilege. A group of eager guests reserve a table at Hawthorn, an exclusive restaurant on a private island. The restaurant is run by Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), one of the premier celebrity chefs.

Some of the diners include Tyler Ledford (Nicholas Hoult) and his date Margot Mills (Anya Taylor-Joy), food critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer), aging movie star George Diaz (John Leguizamo), and wealthy couple Richard (Reed Birney) and Anne Leibrandt (Judith Light). What starts as a night to remember becomes a nightmare, as the restaurant becomes a house of horrors. Dine at your own risk.

Stream The Menu on Netflix.

Space Jam (1996)

One of the roughest days of the year for sports fans is Monday after the first weekend of men’s March Madness. After four straight days of basketball, the men’s tournament takes a break for a few days. If you’re looking for a basketball fix, stream one of the best sports movies for families, Space Jam. Playing off the fact that “His Airness” retired from basketball to play baseball, Michael Jordan is in the minor leagues when tragedy strikes: NBA stars Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and Muggsy Bogues lose their playing abilities.

What the NBA players don’t know is that an alien named Swackhammer (Danny DeVito) stole their powers and created his “Monstars,” a team of basketball aliens. Swackhammer attempts to kidnap the Looney Tunes for his theme park, but Bugs Bunny negotiates that a basketball game will decide their fate. Desperate for help, Bugs and co. kidnap Jordan and convince him to play for the Tune Squad basketball team. That Jordan guy knows a thing or two about winning.

Stream Space Jam on Netflix.

The Karate Kid (1984)

It’s a little ironic that the original Karate Kid trilogy is leaving Netflix even though Cobra Kai remains one of the streamer’s most successful shows. That being said, see how the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) began in The Karate Kid. Teenager Daniel and his mother (Randee Heller) move from Newark, New Jersey, to Reseda, California.

As the new kid in school, Daniel quickly becomes the target of Johnny and his karate friends at Cobra Kai. One night, Johnny is about to severely injure Daniel when repairman Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita) intervenes and showcases his elite martial arts skills. Wanting to defend himself, Daniel becomes Mr. Miyagi’s pupil, learning the ways of self-defense before training to compete in the All-Valley Karate Championships. Wax on, wax off.

Stream The Karate Kid on Netflix.