Stop what you’re doing, and watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by August 1

Movies leave Netflix at the end of every month. However, something doesn’t sit right with me about Happy Gilmore leaving the service days after the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. That isn’t right! Regardless, it’s leaving Netflix by August 1, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Happy Gilmore is one of many movies departing soon. The three movies below will depart Netflix with the Adam Sandler comedy. One of our picks might be the most influential horror ever. Find out more below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Psycho (1960)

Picking Alfred Hitchcock’s best movie is an impossible task. Choosing his most popular picture is more doable. Thanks to a memorable shower scene and its impact on slashers, Hitchcock’s most notable movie — to mainstream audiences — is Psycho, his adaptation of the Robert Bloch novel. After Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) steals $40,000 from her employer, she plans to run away with her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (John Gavin).

While traveling from Phoenix, Arizona, to Fairvale, California, Marion stops at the secluded Bates Motel for protection from a heavy rainstorm. Inside, she meets the proprietor, Norman Bates (Anthony Bates), a peculiar man with a strained relationship with his mother. Psycho’s influence on the horror genre is priceless. Every horror’s roots post-1960 can be traced back to Psycho.

Stream Psycho on Netflix.

Field of Dreams (1989)

“If you build it, he will come.” When writing the history of iconic one-liners, those famous words uttered in Field of Dreams must be on the list. While tending to his Iowa cornfield, farmer Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) hears the “build it” line and envisions a baseball field. Believing in divine intervention, Ray builds his baseball field and hopes for the best.

One night, the ghost of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) appears on the field and asks Ray if he can play. Soon after, many of Jackson’s teammates from the Black Sox arrive and take part in nightly games. For Ray, the baseball field was only the beginning of this journey, as he embarks on a mission of blind faith. For my money, it’s the greatest baseball movie ever made.

Stream Field of Dreams on Netflix.

Matilda (1996)

Sometimes, you need an enjoyable children’s movie from your childhood as a palate cleanser. For me, that’s Matilda, the story of a gifted child based on the Roald Dahl novel. Since birth, Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) has been neglected by her father, Harry (Danny DeVito), and mother, Zinnia (Rhea Perlman). Seeking an escape, Matilda finds solace in education, particularly in reading.

When it’s time to go to school, Matilda’s father enrolls her in Crunchem Hall Elementary School, run by the cruel Miss Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Ferris). The school’s only saving grace is Matilda’s teacher, the kindhearted Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz). One day, Matilda inherits telekinesis powers, and for the first time in her life, she starts to fight back. Matilda is a feel-good movie that brings out your inner child in the best way.

Stream Matilda on Netflix.