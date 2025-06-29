Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by July 1

The end of June is days away, and Netflix is ready to say goodbye to more than 35 titles. Sorry, fans of Edward or Jacob, but all four Twilight movies will disappear from the service by July 1. The sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two is leaving and will exist on HBO Max.

The list doesn’t stop there. Another movie departing Netflix at the end of the month includes Ocean’s Thirteen, the cherry on top of Steven Soderbergh’s tremendous heist trilogy. Keep reading for more streaming information.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Is anyone more charming than Jennifer Garner? If you’re in dire need of some positivity, follow Garner on Instagram. You’ll thank me later. That magnetism was on full display in 13 Going on 30, a delightful rom-com packed with teenage nostalgia and a feel-good message.

After being bullied by the popular kids at her birthday party, 13-year-old Jenna (Christa B. Allen) wishes to be “thirty, flirty, and thriving.” Unbeknownst to Jenna, wishing dust transforms her into a 30-year-old woman (Garner). The new Jenna lives in a beautiful apartment and works as a fashion editor. Her dream came true, but Jenna quickly realizes that adults and teens face similar societal problems.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s movies are leaving on July 1, so watch all three. After watching perfection in Ocean’s Eleven and boldness in Ocean’s Twelve, finish off the sensational trilogy with Ocean’s Thirteen. For Danny Ocean (George Clooney), Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), and their heist crew, this next mission is personal. Danny’s friend and partner, Reuben Tishkoff (Elliot Gould), is double-crossed and cheated out of a deal by casino magnate Willy Bank (Al Pacino).

Danny plans to sabotage Bank’s new hotel and put it out of business. For those who believed Ocean’s Twelve went too meta, Ocean’s Thirteen follows the feel-good formula of Ocean’s Eleven to deliver a satisfying conclusion.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado faced significant challenges even before its release. Sicario is a masterclass of a thriller from director Denis Villeneuve. For the sequel, Stefano Sollima stepped into the director’s chair, and instead of crafting another war-on-drugs thriller, he made a Western around Benicio del Toro’s Alejandro Gillick.

FBI Agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) recruits Gillick to instigate a cartel war at the U.S.-Mexican border to smoke out the group that smuggled in terrorists. The FBI kidnaps Isabel Reyes (Isabela Merced), the daughter of a powerful drug lord. When the plan goes haywire, the U.S. government wants to dump Isabel, but Gillick refuses. Now trapped in Mexico, Gillick must protect Isabel long enough to safely cross the border. Day of the Soldado does not have the highs of the first Sicario, but del Toro is still performing at a high level.

