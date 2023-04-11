 Skip to main content
2023 NBA Play-In Tournament night one live stream: How to watch

Dan Girolamo
By

Before the 2023 NBA Playoffs begin, two seeds are still up for grabs in each conference. The 2023 Play-In Tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference. The seventh and eighth-place teams in each conference will play for the right to be the No. 7 seed.

The ninth and tenth-place teams from each conference will then face off, and the winner of those games will advance to play the loser of the seventh vs. eighth matchup, with the No. 8 seed on the line. The first night, April 11, will include a doubleheader featuring both No. 7 versus No. 8 matchups. Below are the streaming details for how to catch the first night of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament.

NBA Play-In Tournament night one doubleheader

Logos for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

In the first game, the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks will play the No. 7 Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Kaseya Center Arena in Miami. Ian Eagle and Jim Jackson will be on the call, with Jared Greenberg reporting on the sidelines.

In the second game, the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kevin Harlan and analyst Reggie Miller will be on commentary, with Allie LaForce reporting on the sidelines.

Where to watch night one of the NBA Play-In Tournament

Jimmy Butler jogs up the court and smirks.
Allproreels.com / Flickr

Tonight, both games will be broadcast live via TNT, the TNT app, or TNT’s website. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. Log in with your cable provider to watch the games.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on TNT

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

TNT is available to Hulu with Live TV subscribers. With over 85 channels, there are two paid plans for Hulu with Live TV, and both packages include Disney+ and ESPN+. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

Watch NBA playoff basketball with Sling TV. Both the Orange and Blue Sling TV packages include TNT and cost $40 a month each. Although there is no free trial, subscribers can receive half off ($20) their first month. Subsequent months will then cost the regular rate of $40.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Both Play-In games can be streamed via YouTube TV. The service costs $73 per month and includes live TV from over 100 channels. However, new subscribers will pay $63 for the first three months before the normal price of $73 kicks in. If you’re hesitant to subscribe, YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on YouTube TV

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on Fubo TV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

To stream the NBA Play-In Tournament on Fubo TV, subscribers must choose from three plans: Pro ($75 per month), Elite ($85 per month), and Premiere ($95 per month). All three plans offer a minimum of 150 channels with multiple stream capabilities and Cloud DVR storage. Hesitant subscribers can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

For Americans traveling abroad, streaming services can be hard to use because they lock access based on the location of your current IP. To avoid this, use a VPN or virtual private network. VPNs will assign a new, remote IP address to connect to a server within the U.S. Try using a VPN service like NordVPN, which has a free trial period and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers.

